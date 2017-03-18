Ok, so we know that the The Matrix 4 is not a reboot or a remake. That leaves three options. It's either a prequel, sequel or the less popular side-quel, which would show the actions of a new character during the same timeline of events that followed Keanu Reeves' Neo. Well, if some well place inside sources at Warner Bros. are right, this first in what is supposed to be many new Matrix movies, will be a prequel centered on a pre-existing character.

Of course Warner Bros. was going to reboot the Matrix franchise. They've been struggling with their DCEU while other movies such as The Legend of Tarzan and Pan, both set up as franchise starters, failed at the box office. They have Fantastic Beasts, which is doing alright. But the Matrix is a classic and it's already brought in a lot of money for the studio. So why not light a fire underneath it again. And it seems Warner Bros. plans to do that with a prequel that follows Young Morpheus.

This latest news comes from Birth. Movies. Death. But it should also be noted that the original report speculated that a Young Morpheus movie could be part of the Matrix Cinematic Franchise that is being planned, which will explore this entire virtual reality universe that has honeycombed mankind.

It's entirely possible that some folks read that initial report and the idea of a Morpheus spin-off has spun into a solid rumor posing as fact. It is known that Fantastic Four, Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is wanted for the movie. Now it's being reported that he is specifically wanted as Young Morpheus. And yeah, he does look a little bit like Laurence Fishburne. Maybe he'd be a good choice?

Zak Penn, who helped write the first Avengers movie, is penning the initial script for The Matrix 4, whatever it turns out to be. He was the first from the team to step forward and talk about the reboot of the franchise. Or rather, it's a continuation of what is already in place. He had this to say about why they're not messing around with the original classic, with Neo still existing inside this world.

"All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT The Matrix. People who know 'Animatrix' and the comics understand. Can't comment yet except to say that the words reboot and remake were from an article. Let's stop responding to inaccurate news. Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of The Matrix? Yes. Because it's a brilliant idea that generates great stories. Look at what people are doing with Xmen universe. Between Logan and Legion and Deadpool, does anyone want them to stop? Not me."

BMD's sources say this is true. The Matrix reboot will follow its own path. And the studio is indeed setting up a Matrix writers' room that will be used to create not just one but a whole lot of sci-fi adventures centered within the realm of what has already been created. While the Young Morpheus movie is not confirmed as the first movie to roll out of this new franchise factory, it is said to be a concept favored by Warner Bros.

At this time, Zak Penn is the only named mentioned in regards to this particular writers' room. But it is a practice that is becoming quite trendy in Hollywood. Usually reserved for the world of TV, Hasbro has their own writers' room for movies like Transformers and G.I. Joe while Universal has a Monsters Universe team in place. The Godzilla and King Kong folks have one two, as they set up their MonsterVerse, not to be confused with the Universal Monsters Universe.