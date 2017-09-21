After a very long delay and a whole lot of hardship during production, Maze Runner: The Death Cure is finally coming our way. 20th Century Fox has set the third and final movie in the Maze Runner trilogy for release on January 26, 2018, meaning that the highly-anticipated movie is arriving in theaters in just four months. Now, we finally have the first images from Maze Runner 3, as well as the first official synopsis, just ahead of the debut of the first trailer.

The first batch of photos was released by BuzzFeed and MTV, but they were also shared by the official Maze Runner Twitter account. These photos give us our first official look at the cast in action, including star Dylan O'Brien, who was severely injured on set, which delayed the release of the movie by nearly a year. But O'Brien made a full recovery and he is back to finish the Maze Runner trilogy. As promised by the synopsis for Maze Runner: The Death Cure, it is going to be an epic conclusion.

"In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze."

These images will have to do until the trailer arrives, but they do give us a pretty good idea of what to expect. As with the other Maze Runner movies, we are going to see a pretty bleak dystopian future, with some low-tech Mad Max style imagery, mixed with some hardcore futuristic sci-fi. Thomas is going to have his hands full trying to save his friends this time around, but it looks that could make for a pretty cool, action-packed ride.

In March of 2016, Dylan O'Brien was severely injured while filming a motorcycle stunt for Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The actor suffered a concussion, a facial fracture and several lacerations. Rather than try to rush things, Fox delayed the production, giving the actor adequate time to heal before director Wes Ball and the rest of the cast came back to finish up the movie. O'Brien looks plenty healthy and ready to fight in these first photos.

The Maze Runner movies have proved to be quite profitable so far, with The Maze Runner and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials bringing in a combined $660 million at the worldwide box office. The studio has promised that the first trailer for Maze Runner: The Death Cure is coming soon, but they didn't give a precise date. Considering that the movie is coming out in just four months, expect it within the next day or two. In the meantime, be sure to check out the first photos from Maze Runner: The Death Cure for yourself below.

Every Maze Has An End. Maze Runner: The #DeathCure in theaters January 26, 2018. pic.twitter.com/HYl5Lnn6Kc — The Death Cure (@MazeRunnerNY) September 21, 2017

MTV's exclusive first look stills for Maze Runner: The #DeathCure! pic.twitter.com/Zayxw07ERT — The Death Cure (@MazeRunnerNY) September 21, 2017

First official look at the Maze Runner: The #DeathCure movie! pic.twitter.com/FrMYrBuODC — The Death Cure (@MazeRunnerNY) September 21, 2017

The mighty Gladers are back in action! Here's another exclusive still from Maze Runner: The #DeathCure. pic.twitter.com/DGpRJKtmyy — The Death Cure (@MazeRunnerNY) September 21, 2017

The official synopsis for Maze Runner: The #DeathCure. In theaters January, 26, 2018. #DeathCureCountdownpic.twitter.com/Dj1lMzCjfF — The Death Cure (@MazeRunnerNY) September 21, 2017