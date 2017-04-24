20th Century Fox made a few changes to its release date schedule, delaying the long-awaited Maze Runner franchise finale The Death Cure, while pushing Red Sparrow back a few months as well. The Maze Runner: The Death Cure has been moved from January 12, 2018 to February 9, 2018, the former release date for the studio's The Predator, which will now be releaed on August 3, 2018. Red Sparrow will be moved from November 10, 2017 to March 2, 2018.

Box Office Mojo broke the news of these release date changes, which makes sense for The Maze Runner sequel since production was significantly delayed. Last March, franchise star Dylan O'Brien suffered a serious injury on set which delayed production for almost an entire year. The actor suffered a concussion, a facial fracture and several lacerations from a motorcycle stunt that went awry. While it was initially believed that the actor could return to the set in just a few weeks, the film was delayed to allow him to have a full recovery.

Production resumed on Maze Runner 3 in February, and if the sequel would have kept its original date of February 17, 2017, it would have faced the comedy Fist Fight, starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day and Universal's The Great Wall starring Matt Damon. Now on its new February 9, 2018 date, it will go up against Universal's Fifty Shades Freed, Sony's Peter Rabbit and an untitled project from the Warner Animation Group. Dylan O'Brien stars alongside Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rosa Salazar, Ki HOng Lee and Dexter Darden. Wes Ball, who has directed all three films in the franchise directs from a script by T.S. Nowlin, based on James Dashner's novel.

Red Sparrow currently has no direct competition on March 2, but it comes between Wreck-It Ralph 2 on March 9, 2018 and Pacific Rim 2 on February 23. Jennifer Lawrence stars in director Francis Lawrence's thriller based on the novel by Jason Matthews. Justin Haythe wrote the script, which was originally written by Eric Warren Singer. The story is set in modern-day Russia, following Dominika Egorova, a spy forced into becoming a "sparrow," who is trained to seduce rival agents. Her first assignment is a CIA operative tasked with handling Russian intelligence, but they soon fall for one another, threatening both their careers and the identities of moles in both the American and Russian governments.

The story follows Dominika as she seeks revenge against her heartless Russian masters, and living a fatal double life after she is recruited by the CIA to ferret out a high-level traitor in Washington, while still hoping to return to Moscow as part of the new generation of Vladimir Putin's intelligence service. Darren Aronofsky was initially attached to direct Red Sparrow for 20th Century Fox back in 2013, shortly after the studio acquired Jason Matthews' novel. David Fincher was also circling the project at one time, but he is no longer involved. Hopefully we'll have more on The Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Red Sparrow very soon.