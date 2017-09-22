Despite a great many delays and setbacks, Maze Runner 3: Death Cure is finally going to arrive in theaters on January 26, 2018. Star Dylan O'Brien is back on his feet and is getting ready to reassert himself as one of Hollywood's great rising stars. That being the case, we are getting a pretty serious double dose of O'Brien this Sunday. It has been announced that the Death Cure trailer will debut during the Teen Wolf series finale on MTV.

The news was revealed via the official Maze Runner Twitter account, but they didn't say precisely when the Maze Runner 3 trailer will air. So even if you're not a Teen Wolf fan but you are a Maze Runner fan, you may want to tune in to the finale. Or you can just hope that the trailer also arrives on YouTube around the same time, which is more than likely going to be the case. This also works as a very smart bit of cross-promotion, since Dylan O'Brien has quite the fanbase.

"Tune in to the series finale of @MTVTeenWolf this Sunday, 9/24 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT for the new #DeathCure Trailer."

In Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which is the third and final movie in the Maze Runner saga, Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. They must save their friends, but in order to do so, they are going to have to break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may (definitely) turn out to be the deadliest maze they've encountered. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions they have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

As fans of the franchise know, Maze Runner: The Death Cure was originally slated to come out in February of 2017, but tragedy got in the way of that happening. In March of 2016, Dylan O'Brien was severely injured while filming a motorcycle stunt for the movie. The actor suffered a concussion, a facial fracture and several lacerations. Rather than try to rush things, Fox delayed the production, giving the actor adequate time to heal before finishing things up. We'll get our first glimpse as to how that delay helped or hurt the movie on Sunday when the trailer drops.

Wes Ball returns to direct Maze Runner: The Death Cure, meaning he has directed all three movies in the trilogy. Let's just hope this particular entry can be an improvement on Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, which was most certainly not the Empire Strikes Back of young adult adaptations. Quality aside, these movies have done very well at the box office, bringing in a combined $660 million worldwide. Given the excitement over Dylan O'Brien's return, don't be surprised if The Death Cure manages to outgross the other two entries. But we'll need to see the trailer before we get too ahead of ourselves.