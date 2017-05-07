Dylan O'Brien and his Maze Runner cast mates gave MTV an exclusive look into the upcoming Maze Runner: Death Cure movie during the MTV Movie and Television Awards this evening. MTV is pulling out all of the stops tonight with all of their exclusive looks at upcoming highly anticipated movies. It has been reported that MTV will be debuting a new exclusive trailer for Wonder Woman, a sneak peek into the new adaptation of Stephen King's IT, and more exclusive looks into Spider-Man: Homecoming as well as Transformers 5.

One of the exclusive looks from MTV was a tour of the set of Maze Runner: Death Cure by actor Dylan O'Brien who has previously won three MTV Movie Awards in one evening for 2015's Maze Runner. O'Brien and cast mates gave a view into the WICKED compound where a comrade is being held captive. The movie is setup to be a big rescue mission that is rumored to bring the Maze Runner franchise full circle. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster talks about the expectations for the upcoming movie. Read what he had to say below.

"There's a lot of moments in the script that hark back to the first movie. I hope that this one does the first and second justice. I think it will. I think it'll be better.The cast showed different parts of the set and shared excitement for the new movie, but was tight lipped when it came to plot points."

Maze Runner: Death Cure is the third installment of the Maze Runner franchise, directed by Wes Ball. The movie is based on the third and final book in the Maze Runner trilogy. Maze Runner: Death Cure was supposed to be released in February 2017, but it was delayed when O'Brien suffered a serious injury on set. 25-year old O'Brien was on a harness on top of a moving vehicle that unexpectedly collided with another vehicle. He suffered a concussion as well as facial fractures and lacerations. The movie is now set to open on February 9th 2018.

The Maze Runner trilogy is a series of young adult fiction set in a post apocalyptic dystopian society. The books have sold over ten million copies worldwide and are New York Times Best Sellers and are very popular amongst teenagers and adults. In addition to the trilogy, there are also two prequels that set up the series. The trilogy was picked up by Fox in 2011 and includes the Maze Runner and the Maze Runner: Scorch Trials that have collectively gone on to earn over $660 million worldwide.

The Maze Runner: The Death Cure is set to be released on February 9th, 2018 and is already highly anticipated because of the initial delay. But fans are just happy to know that O'Brien is on the mend and ready to jump back into the upcoming movie. The cast and crew of the movie have grown closer since O'Brien's accident and gave him a lot of support and encouragement to get back to health in addition to the cast growing up and maturing together. Excitement is high for this one, but we'll have to wait another 9 months.