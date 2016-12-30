It has been more than a decade since Mean Girls was released in theaters and many fans are still holding out hope that a sequel could happen someday. It turns out, fans of the movie aren't the only ones who want to see it happen. Lindsay Lohan, who played the lead in the movie, is actively trying to get Mean Girls 2 made at this very moment. Though, it would technically be Mean Girls 3, as a sequel called Mean Girls 2 was made by Paramount for the home video market back in 2011.

In a recent Facebook Live interview with CNN, Lindsay Lohan revealed that she really wants to do Mean Girls 2 and is actively trying to make it happen. She has already submitted a treatment for it and is currently waiting for some kind of response from the studio. Here is what she had to say.

"I have been trying so hard to do a 'Mean Girls 2.' It is not in my hands. I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it. I would love to! I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie. I've already written a treatment for it, so I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, who was the director, he would happily come back."

It isn't clear if Lindsay Lohan has actually talked with director Mark Waters about Mean Girls 2, but even if she hasn't, it seems like he would definitely be willing to do the movie. He hasn't had a breakout hit like Mean Girls since and his most recent movie was Bad Santa 2, which was mostly panned by critics and absolutely bombed at the box office. Prior to that, he did a couple of TV movies such as Cheerleader Death Squad, so it is fairly safe to say he would be up for it. That said, it isn't clear if the other stars of the movie like Rachel McAdams would be down to come back and as Lindsay Lohan mentioned, Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay for Mean Girls, is quite busy.

Mean Girls was a pretty big success when it was released in 2004. The movie made $129 million worldwide working from a budget of just $17 million, meaning that it made Paramount quite a pretty penny at the time. It has also remained something of a cult classic, so the audience is probably there for it, even if the movie came out more than 12 years ago. Paramount would probably be up for it under the right circumstances. The studio has had a rough couple of years at the box office, with movies like Ben-Hur and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows bombing in a big, nasty way. So making something like Mean Girls 2 that could probably be made relatively cheap and has the potential to bring in big money likely has some appeal.

The problem could wind up being Lindsay Lohan. Even though she is the one trying to get the movie made, she has had her fair share of problems since Mean Girls came out, ranging from drugs to rehab and public meltdowns. No doubt, she represents something of a PR problem at the moment. But money talks, and if the demand for Mean Girls 2 is there, who knows what could happen? You can check out the interview clip for yourself below.