The cast of Mean Girls has gotten back together to celebrate national Mean Girls Day, which is obviously October 3rd, duh. But this celebration is anything but mean. Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Jonathon Bennett are celebrating the annual holiday by getting into the charitable spirit for some people who truly need it right now. The cast has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise $300,000 dollars by asking fans to donate $3 dollars and share the page so that they can donate the money to the victims of the horrific events in Las Vegas that left 59 innocent people dead and more than 500 people wounded.

The GoFundMe initiative is entitled Mean Girls for Las Vegas and as of this writing, the effort has generated $33,965 dollars in under 24 hours, which is truly awesome. The description of the video that they made reads.

"We are working directly with the National Compassion Fund, a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime. This organization collected and distributed funds to victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting, and even 9/11. 100% of funds raised will be distributed to the victims of Las Vegas through the NCF at the completion of this campaign. Do something grool today. Let's hit this goal together. We might not make fetch happen, but we can make this happen."

Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Jonathon Bennett can all be seen in the accompanying video asking fans to donate money for Las Vegas. It's true, fetch may never become a thing, but this charitable donation can.

Why all of the mentions of 3? This sacred day has gone down with fans because it is when Lindsay Lohan's character Cady was asked a vital and memorable question by crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathon Bennett). The dreamy Aaron swiveled round in his chair during a class at school to ask Cady: "What day is it?" She replied: "October 3." Now, every time the date comes around each year, fans take to social media to remember the iconic moment and celebrate the popular high school movie.

Tina Fey was out celebrating Mean Girls Day as well, which coincided with the day that the tickets for the Mean Girls Broadway show. Fey was spotted in a food truck handing out cheese fries to fans who were out buying tickets for the show that starts its run in March of 2018. Tina Fey wrote the screenplay for Mean Girls also wrote the book for the stage adaptation as well. Fey has wanted to get a Broadway adaptation of the hit 2004 movie for years now and it was finally confirmed last year. Just this summer, Lindsay Lohan asked Emma Stone to star in Mean Girls 3, although it remains unclear if that will actually happen.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Mean Girls Day, make sure you head over to the Mean Girls for Las Vegas GoFundMe page and donate $3 dollars to help out those in need in Las Vegas. There's a lot going on in the world right now, but any little bit can help whether it's for Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, or Las Vegas. Check out the video of the mini Mean Girls reunion below.