After being stuck in development for quite some time and going through the hands of several different filmmakers, the giant shark movie Meg is in the can and will be coming out next year. The movie is based on the 1997 novel of the same name, which was written by Steve Alten. The author recently opened up about the movie adaptation. And outside of praising what is on the way, he made it clear that the movie has a budget as big as the shark Jason Statham is going to be doing battle with.

Steve Alten recently spoke with iHorror about Meg and revealed that Warner Bros. apparently has a lot of confidence in what will essentially be a massive, action-packed B-movie. According to the author, Meg has a budget of $150 million and will have a lot of top-notch resources being poured into it, and it will apparently be pretty scary. Here is what he had to say.

"It will be edge-of-your-seat scary...First and foremost, this is not just a shark, it's a Megalodon, the most fearsome predator in the history of the planet...which just happens to be a prehistoric version of a 70-foot Great White. Add to that the best special effects houses in the business, a $150 million budget, great script, an international cast of top stars...led by the perfect guy to play Jonas Taylor, Jason Statham."

2016 proved that audiences will turn out to watch sharks torture humans. And based on what Steve Alten says, this will be a scary spectacle. The Shallows, which starred Blake Lively and saw her trying to live through a giant shark attack, grossed $119 million worldwide from just a $17 million budget. That should be encouraging for the team behind Meg, but it is kind of hard to imagine the movie grossing what it needs to in order to justify a budget of that size, which is what a big superhero movie typically costs. Still, Steve Alten seemed quite confident in Meg, even though he hasn't seen any footage.

"Filming completed in New Zealand and China in mid-December. I have not seen any footage other than what has been posted on Instagram but I understand everything looks amazing."

Meg centers on a man named Jones Taylor (Jason Statham) who discovers a Megalodon (which is where the name comes from), a giant prehistoric shark that was thought to be extinct. People think he is crazy, until a group of people becomes trapped in a submersible at the bottom of the Mariana Trench following an attack from an unknown beast. Jones then has to risk his life to try and save the group and prove the Megalodon is indeed alive. The movie was originally going to be directed by horror legend Eli Roth, but he exited the project before production. Steve Alten couldn't say why that was, but he had nothing but nice things to say about the director.

"I can't say much on the Eli Roth situation other than I have great respect for Eli as a director and the decision had nothing to do with his abundant talent both behind and in front of the camera. Plus, he's into sharks for all the right reasons. I am crossing my fingers that he will direct another adaptation of mine."

Jon Turteltaub wound up in the director's chair for Meg, who is best known for the National Treasure movies. He is directing the film from a screenplay by Dean Georgaris and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber. The movie stars Jason Statham, Suyin, Cliff Curtis, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee Olafur Darri Olafsson, Robert Taylor, Sophia Shuya Cai and Masi Oka. Meg is set to hit theaters on March 2, 2018.