The Mega Man movie is closer to becoming a reality. Reports have surfaced that Catfish documentary directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are in the final stages of negotiations to write and direct. The project was initially announced back in 2015 with 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment developing a movie based on the popular video game. This is exciting news as fans have been waiting patiently for any type of update regarding the status of the Mega Man project for over 2 years. And while there is no schedule for production to start just yet, this is a substantial step forward for the Mega Man movie.

The news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter and they also say that the movie will be produced by Chernin Entertainment and Heroes actor Masi Oka. It has also been reported that the hold up was due to it taking 20th Century Fox the last 2 years to secure the rights to officially make the Mega Man movie. In addition to the controversial Catfish documentary, Henry Joost and Ariel Schuman also made the found-footage horror movies, Paranormal Activity 3 and Paranormal Activity 4, as well as 2016's Nerve.

Mega Man or Rock Man as he was originally called, started as a Nintendo Entertainment System game back in 1987 by Capcom. Since then, the character has gone on to appear in upwards of 50 games and over a ton of video game systems over the years, continuing to grow in popularity and selling over $30 million copies worldwide. The video game success led to multiple television series and insanely popular Manga series and a comic book series as well. If that wasn't enough, the soundtracks for the original games have also seen a resurgence and covers of the songs are all over the web. A band recording two albums worth of Mega Man music is a real thing.

Mega Man was a popular game on the NES in 1987, but it was the next game that went on to solidify what we all know as Mega Man today. Mega Man 2 was released in 1989 in North America and ultimately sold 1.5 million copies, making it the best selling Mega Man game to date. The game was originally started using left over ideas from the first game, but it stepped up the graphics and gameplay significantly. The developers even took input from fans to design the bosses and abilities gained through each stage in an effort to make the best possible game that they could.

The Mega Man movie is still in the very early stages and release date or even a production schedule has been released, but it's safe to say that the movie will more than likely pit Mega Man up against Dr. Wily. We've heard word that the producer wants an R-Rated movie. But we'll have to hold tight and see if that vision comes through. Video game adaptations haven't always done so well at the box office, but there have been some exceptions and hopefully Mega Man turns out to be one of them. It would be pretty cool to see a successful franchise that introduces new villains from the amazing back catalog that the 50 games offer.