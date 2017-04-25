Lionsgate had very high hopes heading into their recent Power Rangers reboot. Needless to say, the movie hasn't really lived up to expectations in any way and wasn't the massive success that the studio was hoping it would be. It turns out that some of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast members were disappointed with the movie as well. At least certain elements of the movie.

Walter Jones, who played the original Black Ranger, and David Yoast, who played the original Blue Ranger, were both in attendance at the C2E2 convention recently. As reported by Comicbook.com, Jones took issue with the portrayal of the new Black Ranger. Specifically, the decision to not include his "Hip Hop Kido" fighting style. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I was a little disappointed that they changed the characters around a little bit because I wanted Zack to be with his kido because Hip Hop Kido was a really important element of who I was on Power Rangers. I think if they would have added that then there could have been some parkour and there could have been so many other elements to that character that it would have been awesome."

That may seem like a silly complaint, but something didn't click the way that many were hoping it would with this new Power Rangers movie, so who knows? Maybe embracing some of that cheesiness would have helped. David Yoast had a complaint that was much more tied to the iconography of the franchise. He really wasn't thrilled with the lackluster use of "it's morphin time" in the movie. Here is how he explained.

"The only thing I care about progression wise when they do a sequel and they morph they better bring it and they better say 'It's Morphin Time.' When we said, 'It's morphing time!,' it was like, 'Shit's about to go down;' when they said it in the movie it was so lackadaisical I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'"

Lionsgate had plans laid out for a seven movie franchise, assuming all went well with the first Power Rangers. To date, the movie has only made $133 million worldwide. That, coupled with the production budget reportedly exceeding $100 million makes it a safe bet that Lionsgate will actually wind up losing money on the movie. So those plans will probably be halted, unless someone at the studio feels they can get the math right for a second installment. Which there are clearly plans for, as evidenced by the post-credit scene in the new Power Rangers movie that teased the arrival of the Green Ranger in Power Rangers 2.

It should be noted that not everything David Yoast and Walter Jones had to say was negative. They both praised R.J. Cyler, who plays the new Billy in Power Rangers. Still, something clearly went wrong here and it is probably fair for the guys who helped start this franchise to share an honest opinion. Assuming Lionsgate does move ahead with Power Rangers 2, we'll have to see if they wind up taking their advice.