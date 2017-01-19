Another Hollywood great passed away today, as the entertainment community mourns the loss of Miguel Ferrer. The character actor was best known for his roles on Twin Peaks, Crossing Jordan and, most recently, NCIS: Los Angeles. He died today at the age of 61. The actor had been battling cancer for quite some time before succumbing to the disease. We have gathered a number of tweets sent out in tribute to the late actor, plus a statement from his cousin, George Clooney.

Miguel Ferrer was born February 7, 1955 in Santa Monica, California, USA, the son of two famous actors, Jose Ferrer and Rosemary Clooney, and cousin to George Clooney. Miguel and his cousin George Clooney were very close, and People.com received a statement from George Clooney, in regards to the late actor's passing. Here's what George Cloone had to say about his cousin's untimely death.

"Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family, Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

Miguel Ferrer began his acting career in the early 1980s, with guest starring roles in CHiPs, Hill Street Blues, Magnum P.I., T.J. Hooker and more, along with small but memorable film roles in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, RoboCop and The Guardian. In 1990, he joined the cast of the critically-acclaimed Twin Peaks as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfeld, a role he will reprise in Showtime's revival of the series, which debuts May 21. He continued to work steadily throughout the 1990s in films such as Point of No Return, Blank Check and Traffic, before starring as Dr. Garret Macy in the hit series Crossing Jordan.

Other film roles include The Manchuian Candidate reboot, The Man and he also starred in NBC's short-lived Bionic Woman reboot in 2007. He also voiced DC Comics characters Vandal Savage in Young Justice and played Vice President Rodriguez in the Marvel Studios hit sequel Iron Man 3. For many fans, though, he will be remembered as Owen Granger in the hit CBS series NCIS: Los Angeles, which he had played for five seasons over 105 episodes. Here's a statement NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had to say in a statement about Miguel Ferrer's passing.

"Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons [Lukas and Rafi], and his entire family. He will be greatly missed."

We have assembled a number of tweets from those in the Hollywood community that have paid tribute to the late great Miguel Ferrer on Twitter, after news of his death started to spread. Below you'll find tweets from his Crossing Jordan co-star Jill Hennessey, Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost, director Edgar Wright and more. Take a look at these tributes to Miguel Ferrer below.