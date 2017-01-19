Another Hollywood great passed away today, as the entertainment community mourns the loss of Miguel Ferrer. The character actor was best known for his roles on Twin Peaks, Crossing Jordan and, most recently, NCIS: Los Angeles. He died today at the age of 61. The actor had been battling cancer for quite some time before succumbing to the disease. We have gathered a number of tweets sent out in tribute to the late actor, plus a statement from his cousin, George Clooney.

Miguel Ferrer was born February 7, 1955 in Santa Monica, California, USA, the son of two famous actors, Jose Ferrer and Rosemary Clooney, and cousin to George Clooney. Miguel and his cousin George Clooney were very close, and People.com received a statement from George Clooney, in regards to the late actor's passing. Here's what George Cloone had to say about his cousin's untimely death.

"Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family, Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

Miguel Ferrer began his acting career in the early 1980s, with guest starring roles in CHiPs, Hill Street Blues, Magnum P.I., T.J. Hooker and more, along with small but memorable film roles in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, RoboCop and The Guardian. In 1990, he joined the cast of the critically-acclaimed Twin Peaks as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfeld, a role he will reprise in Showtime's revival of the series, which debuts May 21. He continued to work steadily throughout the 1990s in films such as Point of No Return, Blank Check and Traffic, before starring as Dr. Garret Macy in the hit series Crossing Jordan.

Other film roles include The Manchuian Candidate reboot, The Man and he also starred in NBC's short-lived Bionic Woman reboot in 2007. He also voiced DC Comics characters Vandal Savage in Young Justice and played Vice President Rodriguez in the Marvel Studios hit sequel Iron Man 3. For many fans, though, he will be remembered as Owen Granger in the hit CBS series NCIS: Los Angeles, which he had played for five seasons over 105 episodes. Here's a statement NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had to say in a statement about Miguel Ferrer's passing.

"Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons [Lukas and Rafi], and his entire family. He will be greatly missed."

We have assembled a number of tweets from those in the Hollywood community that have paid tribute to the late great Miguel Ferrer on Twitter, after news of his death started to spread. Below you'll find tweets from his Crossing Jordan co-star Jill Hennessey, Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost, director Edgar Wright and more. Take a look at these tributes to Miguel Ferrer below.

One of my favorite actors passed today.I hope you all watch THE NIGHT FLIER tonight & bow down to the mighty Miguel Ferrer #RIPMiguelFerrerpic.twitter.com/ONChtheV5A — Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) January 19, 2017

Can't believe this gut-punch...just heard @Miguel_J_Ferrer passed..loved that hilarious, brilliant dude. So much luv 2 his family. Unreal. — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) January 19, 2017

In between takes of intense gravity,he'd make all of us on set laugh till we cried..had respect 4 ALL..& THE STORIES- #MiguelFerrer#RIPhttps://t.co/9WcWAs1FMl — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) January 19, 2017

1) A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

This hurts. Miguel Ferrer was a wonder. Smart, funny, wise. He made us all look better than we were. RIP. #TwinPeaks#AgentRosenfield — HarleyPeyton (@HarleyPeyton) January 19, 2017

RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP. 'I fucking love that guy!'. pic.twitter.com/CKAXNKG3V4 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 19, 2017

I am crushed to learn of the death of my friend @Miguel_J_Ferrer. He was one of the truly good people of this world, and an awesome talent. — MAURICE LAMARCHE (@MAURICELAMARCHE) January 19, 2017

RIP Miguel Ferrer. Phenomenal actor. In his memory, watch any movie tonight, there's a 85% he'll be in it. pic.twitter.com/f0RQMnqUgY — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) January 19, 2017

R.I.P. Miguel Ferrer. One of those character actors who always made a film better, if not stole it altogether. pic.twitter.com/PYjbs6HoLj — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) January 19, 2017

I will miss you, friend, ur humor, talent, humility, &kindness. & that devilish glint in ur eye. The world will miss you. #miguelferrer#rip — Jennifer Finnigan (@Jennigan) January 19, 2017

My 1st primetime gig was 'Crossing Jordan',& my 1st scene was w Miguel Ferrer. I was nervous,he made me laugh,&from then we were great pals. pic.twitter.com/4JMbp6qbyt — Jennifer Finnigan (@Jennigan) January 19, 2017