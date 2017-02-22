Tickets are now available for the unique cinema event, MindGamers: One Thousand Minds Connected Live, which will re-imagine the modern movie-going experience with the very first "action film for the mind." We have an exclusive first look trailer which gives fans a glimpse at this innovative one-night-only event that will be presented through Fathom Events next month. Those who participate in this event will become a part of cinematic history as part of a unique group that will be connected through cutting edge technology while watching the movie.

MindGamers asks the question: What if you could instantly share the mind and skills of Stephen Hawking, Beyonce, Lebron James or anyone and everyone on the planet? Based on contemporary science, MindGamers: One Thousand Minds Connected Live will re-imagine the modern moviegoing experience with the very first "action film for the mind." This one-of-a-kind event will be shown in U.S. cinemas for one night on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. CT/ 7:00 p.m. MT/ 6:00 p.m. PT, with playback at 7:00 p.m. local time for AK/HI, from Fathom Events and Terra Mater Film Studios.

While this live event takes place, 1,000 people from the movie theater audience will participate in the experiment by wearing a cognition headband. These headbands will enable scientists to capture the cognition state of the participants simultaneously via cloud technology and collect data in real time. The result will be a world-first image of a mass-mind state (the likes and scale of which has never been attempted), which could drive our research into the nature of human cognition for years to come.

This special, live cinema event will open with introductory talks from Tim Mullen and Mikey Siegel, both leaders in the fields of technology, neuroscience and the collective consciousness. The feature MindGamers, billed as "the first action film for the mind" will follow. The event will conclude with a live Q&A and revealing of the first image of a mass-connected mind. Tickets for MindGamers: One Thousand Minds Connected Live can be purchased online by visiting FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Headlined by Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Tom Payne (The Walking Dead), the feature film MindGamers is innovative grounded science fiction fare (Black Mirror, The OA and Westworld). It follows a group of brilliant young students who create a wireless neural network with the potential to link every mind on earth via a quantum computer. Capable of transferring motor-skills from one brain to another, they have brought into existence the first shareware for human motor-skills. They freely spread this technology, believing it to be a first step towards a new equality and intellectual freedom. But they soon discover that they themselves are part of a much greater and more sinister experiment, as dark forces emerge that threaten to subvert this network into a means of mass-control. Take a look at our exclusive trailer for MindGamers below.