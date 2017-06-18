Last week, Mission: Impossible 6 director Christopher McQuarrie took to social media to post a new photo of Michelle Monaghan, confirming that the actress will be returning to reprise her role as Julia Meade from Mission: Impossible III and Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol. The character wasn't seen in Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, but she married Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt at the end of Mission: Impossible III and had a brief appearance in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol. Just days after sharing that photo, the filmmaker has posted another image that showcases the women of this sequel.

Christopher McQuarrie shared this image on both Twitter and Instagram, which features Michelle Monaghan alongside franchise newcomers Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Angela Bassett, along with Rebecca Ferguson, who returns as Ilsa Faust from Rogue Nation. Unfortunately, the director didn't share any details about Vanessa Kirby or Angela Bassett's characters, or reveal anything about how large or small their roles may be. Still, these ladies will certainly be forces to be reckoned with in this highly-anticipated action sequel.

No story details have been released at this time, but back in March, producer David Ellison teased that this sequel will feature Tom Cruise's biggest stunt ever, which will somehow top the death-defying stunt that he pulled off at the beginning of Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation. The actor's character Ethan Hunt was seen holding onto the door of a massive cargo plane, as the plane took off. No details have been given for the new stunt yet, but the actor has consistently managed to top his previously impressive stunts, such as scaling the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.

The cast also includes returning stars such as Simon Pegg as tech expert Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickle, who has starred in all six Mission: Impossible movies. Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris will also reprise their roles from Rogue Nation while Henry Cavill joins the cast as the "right hand" to the director of the IMF head. It is believed that Henry Cavill's character will help fill the void left by Jeremy Renner, who could not return as Brant from Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation due to scheduling conflicts with his obligations to film Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Christopher McQuarrie directs Mission: Impossible 6 from his own screenplay, based on the original TV series created by Bruce Geller. We have previously seen set videos which feature Tom Cruise crashing his motorcycle, but it seems unlikely that this is the huge stunt that somehow manages to impress producer David Ellison. Paramount has set a July 27, 2018 release date for Mission: Impossible 6, which is currently the only movie slated for release on that date, although Aquaman was originally scheduled to debut on this date before being pushed to December 2018. Take a look at the latest photo from the set of Mission: Impossible 6.