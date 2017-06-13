After sitting out Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, actress Michelle Monaghan has been confirmed to return as Julia Meade in Mission: Impossible 6, which is currently in production. The actress made her franchise debut in 2006's Mission: Impossible III, where she married Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), returning for a surprise cameo at the end of 2011's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol. Here's what Michelle Monaghan had to say on Twitter about returning to the franchise.

"Mission accepted. So thrilled to be reuniting w/ @TomCruise for #MI6! Can't wait to show you guys more of Julia's story #missionimpossible"

Director Christopher McQuarrie first hinted at her return earlier today, posting a photo of the actress on Instagram, although he didn't reveal anything else in the caption, before Michelle Monaghan released her statement on Twitter. No further details were given about what her character has been up to for the past few years, or how large or small the actress' role is in the sequel. Other returning characters from the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise include Rebecca Fergusson as Ilsa Faust from Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, Simon Pegg's Benji Dunn, who debuted in Mission: Impossible III alongside Michelle Monaghan, and Ving Rhames' Luther Stickle, who, along with Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, has appeared in all six Mission: Impossible movies.

New characters joining the fold this time around include Henry Cavill, who will play the right hand man to the head of Ethan Hunt's IMF unit. Before the actor came aboard, it wasn't yet known who was playing the IMF head, since that character has changed in each of the previous five movies. It was later confirmed that Alec Baldwin, who played IMF head Alan Hunley in Rogue Nation, is returning, along with Sean Harris' villainous character Solomon Lane from Rogue Nation. The only other new cast member to sign on at this time is Vanessa Kirby, although her character has yet to be confirmed.

While little is known about the actual story, producer David Ellison recently revealed that this movie will feature Tom Cruise's biggest stunt yet, which some fans may think will be no easy feat, after his iconic stunt that kicked off Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, where the actor was seen holding onto the door of a cargo plane as it took off, before tech wizard Benji Dunn could open the plane's door in mid-air. Before that, the actor took his stunt work to new heights by scaling the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which thrilled audiences in Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Other iconic stunts include an Shanghai skyscraper leap in Mission: Impossible III, a death-defying climbing scene without any nets in Mission: Impossible II and an explosive train leap in the first Mission: Impossible.

Christopher McQuarrie is making franchise history by being the first director to take the helm of two Mission: Impossible movies, after his work on Rogue Nation. The director is working from his own script, with Paramount setting a July 27, 2018 release date. Michelle Monaghan most recently starred in Patriots Day and Sleepless, along with the indie film Sidney Hall that debuted at Sundance this past January. She also stars in the hit Hulu series The Path and has Saint Judy in post-production. Take a look at the actress' tweet below, where she announces her return in Mission: Impossible 6.