Last month, a report surfaced that claimed Paramount's Mission: Impossible 6 will start shooting this spring, with the upcoming action sequel filming in Paris. That raised some questions among many fans, who had been wondering for months if Jeremy Renner would be able to reprise his role as Brandt from Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation. While that production date has still not been confirmed yet, a new report claims that Jeremy Renner won't be coming back, due to scheduling conflicts with both Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Even though no confirmed cast list has been released yet, it wasn't terribly surprising to learn that Jeremy Renner was returning as Hawkeye in Avengers: Infinity War, although his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp hasn't been revealed until today's report from Showbiz 411. While no details of his return in Ant-Man 2 were given, it was said that the actor is expected to shoot both Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp back-to-back. Avengers: Infinity War started filming in January, with filming slated to take place in Atlanta, the U.K. and New York City. Both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 will be shot back-to-back, with principal photography expected to last well through this fall.

In between that enormous shoot, Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated to film in Atlanta starting in June, which leaves no room in Jeremy Renner's schedule to star in Mission: Impossible 6, unless the schedule is shifted sometime soon. Long before news of his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp surfaced, Jeremy Renner hinted during a November interview for his sci-fi movie Arrival, that he may not be able to return, due to scheduling complications with Avengers: Infinity War. Our report from earlier this month revealed that Henry Cavill is playing the right hand man to the head of Ethan Hunt's IMF unit, although the head of the IMF hasn't been cast yet, since that role has been played by a different actor in each movie, with Alec Baldwin last playing the IMF head in Rogue Nation. If Jeremy Renner's Brandt truly isn't returning, then perhaps the studio will cast another actor as a completely new character to join Ethan's IMF team.

While Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill are the only confirmed cast members so far, it is believed that Rebecca Ferguson will return as Ilsa Faust, along with Simon Pegg's Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames' Luther Stickell, who has appeared in every Mission: Impossible movie thus far. No story details have been given at this time, but producer David Ellison revealed that this movie will feature Tom Cruise's biggest stunt ever, which he has been prepping for a full year, and continues the franchise's tradition of escalating stunts. 2015's Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation opened with arguably one of the most elaborate and death-defying stunt sequences in recent memory, where Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt was hanging on to the door of a cargo plane as it takes off.

This action-packed sequel will also make history in another way. Christopher McQuarrie will become the first director to take the helm for two movies in this action-packed franchise, after also working with Tom Cruise as a writer on Valkyrie and Edge of Tomorrow, and as a director on Jack Reacher. The first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996 was directed by Brian De Palma, followed by 2000's Mission: Impossible II, directed by John Woo, 2006's Mission: Impossibe III, which marked the directorial debut of J.J. Abrams, 2011's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, marking the live-action directorial debut of Brad Bird and 2015's Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. With filming set to begin sometime this spring, hopefully we'll have more casting and story details for Mission: Impossible 6 in the near future.