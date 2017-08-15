Earlier this week, we reported that Tom Cruise was injured on the set of Mission: Impossible 6, during a building jump stunt, and now it seems the injury was far worse than imagined. Production has now been shut down for upwards of four months, with the actor suffering two broken bones in his ankle after the stunt gone wrong. After X-rays revealed the injury on the London set was far worse than expected, Tom Cruise is expected to head back home to the United States for treatment. Here's what an unidentified source had to say about the injury.

"The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover. He is the film's biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie's bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming."

The Sun reports that the injury will "wreak havoc" on the production's tight schedule, which will likely result in a delay of the release date. Paramount has already set a Mission: Impossible 6 release date for July 27, 2018, where it doesn't have any direct competition, with this new report claiming that the studio will now be targeting a Christmas 2018 release date. As of now, 20th Century Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody and Disney's Mary Poppins Returns has been set for release on Christmas Day 2018, with Warner Bros. Aquaman and Warner Bros.' Bumblebee set for December 21, 2018, with Universal's Mortal Engines and Sony's Spider-Man Animated Movie set for December 14, 2018.

Back in March, before production got under way, producer David Ellison teased in an interview that this movie will feature Tom Cruise's biggest stunt ever, although he wouldn't divulge any specific details about the stunt. Regardless, it's still quite the bold statement, with Tom Cruise coming off arguably one of the craziest stunts in movie history, where he was hanging from the door of a cargo plane as it took off, in the opening moments of Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation. Still, the actor has found a way to top himself with every installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, which includes his death-defying climb up the world's tallest building, the Burj Khlaifa in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, a daring Shanghai stunt where he's sliding down a building in Mission: Impossible III, an opening scene where he's literally hanging from a cliff in Mission: Impossible II and a scene in the first Mission: Impossible where he jumped from an exploding helicopter to a moving train.

Still, Paramount has not issued any sort of official statement about the production shutting down, or about the release date being shifted, so it's possible that this report is not true. We reported last month that production wrapped in New Zealand with the sequel heading back to London, although it isn't clear how much filming is left. Production began back in April, with Tom Cruise joined by a cast that includes returning stars such as Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris and Simon Pegg, alongside franchise newcomers Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby. Hopefully we'll get official word from Paramount regarding this purported production delay on Mission: Impossible 6.