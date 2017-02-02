You can't keep a good spy down! Mission: Impossible has become quite the warhorse franchise, and it sounds like Paramount will keep pumping them out until the end of time. Which, judging from the nightly news, could be as early as next week. Mission: Impossible 6 is already planned for a 2018 summer release date. And it sounds like production is about to heat up.

Tom Cruise will be back as super spy Ethan Hunt in this sixth installment of the popular action series. Production on the as yet untitled Mission: Impossible 6 is eyeing a late spring or early summer start date. Things got a little behind, as Tom Cruise and the studio were engaged in what has been referred to as a mild pay dispute.

Following London and Vienna shoots for the last few Mission: Impossible movies, Tom Cruise and his team are now looking to move the big action set pieces to Paris, France. Though, it is not confirmed that the movie will shoot in the country just yet.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Paramount directly about the shoot, but the studio refused to respond with any concrete information. Apparently, talks for the impending sequel are still ongoing and an official announcement is expected later in the year. Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation director Christopher McQuarrie, who has a good working relationship with leading man Tom Cruise, is returning to write and direct this next installment. No other franchise cast members, such as Simon Pegg or Jeremy Renner, have been confirmed to return at this time but it is expected that they'll show up yet again.

Tom Cruise's overall deal for the movie closed this past September. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 27, 2018. No story details have been unveiled at this time.

The first Mission: Impossible movie arrived in theaters over twenty years ago, debuting in the summer of 1996. It is based on the popular 1960s TV series of the same name. The series is the 18th-highest-grossing film series of all time with over $2 billion worth of worldwide gross. The first sequel arrived in 2000, with Mission: Impossible 3 hitting theaters in 2006. After a brief hiatus, Tom Cruise returned to the somewhat rebooted franchise with Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol in 2011, which turned out to be a big hit. Things continued to look bright for the action adventure series with the release of the well-received Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation in 2015.

Aside from Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames is the only other cast member to have appeared in all five first movies as Luther Stickwell. Simon Pegg is next inline, having made his debut in Mission: Impossible 3 as Benji Dunn, and surviving for a total of three movies thus far. Rebecca Ferguson may be the first actress to survive more than one Mission: Impossible adventure, as she is rumored to return as Isla Faust in Part 6 after having made her debut in Part 5.