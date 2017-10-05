When Mission: Impossible 6 star Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt back in mid-August, there were reports that production could be shut down for upwards of four months. Either those reports weren't accurate, or the action star as mutant-like healing powers, since Tom Cruise was spotted on the Mission: Impossible 6 set, just seven weeks after the initial injury happened on the set, with new photos and videos. There were other reports that claimed the actor would need either eight or nine weeks to recover, half the time listed in the original, unconfirmed report, but the actor managed to heal up quicker than even those expectations.

When Mission: Impossible production resumed yesterday, Tom Cruise, who returns as Ethan Hunt for this sixth installment of the action-packed franchise, was certainly not taking it easy. A new report with photos and brief video show that the actor spent his first day back on the set, with filming taking place in Brentwood, Essex UK, driving a large truck around the st, while also seen "piloting" a helicopter, although it was just a partial helicopter fuselage that was attached to a large rig on a moving truck. While it's certainly not the death-defying stunts the actor is used to, at least he's back on set, getting the production back on the right track.

The last update we got on Tom Cruise's injury was back in August, from writer-directr Christopher McQuarrie, who has worked with Tom Cruise several times and is now the only director to be at the helm for more than one Mission: Impossible movie. Several videos emerged from the set, showcasing the shot where Tom Cruise broke his ankle, where the actor was seen jumping from one rooftop to another, although he seemed to come up short and was clutching the edge of the building before pulling himself up. While fans immediately though he misjudged the jump, Christopher McQuarrie clarified that he was never supposed to leap cleanly onto the next building. The director revealed that, on the fourth take of this stunt, Tom Cruise hit the building at a "slightly different angle," which resulted in him breaking his ankle.

Despite the lengthy production delay, Paramount has confirmed that it will not affect the Mission: Impossible 6 release date of July 27, 2018, which, as of now, will be going up against Warner Bros. Teen Titans Go!, if the date remains unchanged. There has been very little revealed about the story of Mission: Impossible 6, but before production started, producer David Ellison from Skydance Productions revealed that this movie will feature Tom Cruise's biggest stunt yet, although he would not divulge any specifics. Still, that's quite the bold statement coming off of 2015's Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, which opened with perhaps the most insane stunt in movie history, where Tom Cruise was holding on to the door of a cargo plane as it took off into the sky. How the actor can top that is anybody's guess.

Tom Cruise is reunited with several of his MIssion: Impossible franchise stars, including Ving Rhames (Luther Stickle), who has starred in all six movies alongside Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), the tech expert who first debuted in Mission: Impossible III, Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust), who returns from Mission Impossible Rogue Nation and Michelle Monaghan (Julia Meade), who made her debut in Mission: Impossible III as Ethan Hunt's new wife. Franchise newcomers include Henry Cavill, who is believed to be playing the right hand man of Alec Baldwin's returning character Alan Hunley, the head of Ethan Hunt's IMF unit. Visit The Daily Mail for the rest of the photos and a brief video from the Mission: Impossible 6 set.