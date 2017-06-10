Ever since production began in April on Mission: Impossible 6, we've seen a few Tom Cruise set videos, where he was seen crashing a motorcycle, while others showed him greeting fans between takes. Today, director Christopher McQuarrie has unveiled a new glimpse at Henry Cavill's character, who has yet to be identified. Over the past few weeks, the filmmaker has also shared first look photos featuring new cast member Angela Bassett, and franchise veteran Ving Rhames, who, along with Tom Cruise, has appeared in all six Mission: Impossible movies.

The director didn't divulge any addition details with this Instagram photo, but Henry Cavill is sporting the same mustache look as the first time we saw him on set, in a photo Christopher McQuarrie sent out back in April, when the film was still shooting in Paris. The director revealed a few weeks ago, just before the Memorial Day holiday, that production had wrapped in Paris, teasing that they were moving on to New Zealand next. No details have been given for this New Zealand shot, or how long production will last.

When Henry Cavill first signed on to star in Mission: Impossible 6, it was revealed that his character would be the "right-hand man" to the head of Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) IMF unit, who will be played by returning star Alec Baldwin, reprising his Alan Hunley role from Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation. Before Alec Baldwin returned, the IMF head had been played by a different actor in every movie, with Henry Czerny in Mission: Impossible, Anthony Hopkins taking over IMF as a new character in Mission: Impossible II, followed by Tom Wilkinson in Mission: Impossible III and Laurence Fishburne in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.

It is believed that Henry Cavill's character will help fill in the void left by Jeremy Renner, who played Brandt in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation. The actor couldn't return to reprise his role because he is currently portraying Hawkeye in the massive superhero adventure Avengers: Infinity War, and he will then move directly over to Avengers 4 after Infinity War wraps. Angela Bassett, who is also featured in one of the director's set photos from Paris, has come aboard to play the new CIA director, although little else is known about her character.

The cast will also include Rebecca Ferguson, who made her franchise debut as Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, Simon Pegg returning for his fourth Mission: Impossible adventure as tech wizard Benji Dunn and Sean Harris reprising his Rogue Nationa role as Solomon Lane. Vanessa Kirby has also joined the cast as well, but no details have been given for this character. Christopher McQuarrie is returning to direct, after taking the helm on Rogue Nation, making him the first director to direct more than one Mission: Impossible movie. Take a look at the director's latest photos from the set of Mission: Impossible 6, which include Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Ving Rhames.