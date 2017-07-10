Over the weekend, both Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie took to social media to thank the people of New Zealand, as their shoot for Mission: Impossible 6 wrapped in the country. Tom Cruise took the opportunity to also share a new photo, featuring his character Ethan Hunt surrounded by his trusted team of Luther Stickle (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). Director Christopher McQarrie also shared that same photo on social media. Here's what Tom Cruise had to say to his New Zealand fans.

"Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand! I've had a great time filming the next Mission: Impossible here."

Shortly after the photo surfaced on Tom Cruise's Twitter, director Christopher McQuarrie shared a message of his own, stating, "Kia Ora, New Zealand. Thanks to everyone there who helped us achieve the Impossible." He also added, "Leave a light on, London. We're coming home," indicating that production will resume in London quite soon. Kia Ora is a popular New Zealand saying that translates to "have life be well," which is also used as a farewell and an expression of thanks. Neither the director nor star would reveal how much filming is left on this sequel, which started production almost exactly three months ago.

Christopher McQuarrie also shared a brief video over the weekend, featuring his fearless New Zealand camera crew in action in what looks to be an action-packed scene. The filmmaker also took some time to answer a fan's question, who was wondering if they have already filmed Tom Cruise's biggest stunts yet, to which the director responded, "Some of them." Back in March, just weeks before production started, producer David Ellison teased that this movie will feature Tom Cruise's biggest stunt ever, although he wouldn't divulge any specifics about the stunt. Still, that is quite the bold statement, since the last installment, 2015's Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, opened with Tom Cruise's most death-defying stunt yet, where he hung on to a moving cargo plane as it took off.

The cast also includes Michelle Monaghan, who returns as Ethan Hunt's wife Julia from Mission: Impossible 3 and Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, Alec Baldwin, who returns as IMF leader Alan Hunley from Rogue Nation, and Sean Harris, returning as Rogue Nation villain Solomon Lane. They will be joined by a few new cast members, most notably Henry Cavill, who is said to play the right-hand man of IMF leader, and Vanessa Kirby, whose character has yet to be revealed. It is believed that Henry Cavill's character will help fill the void left by Jeremy Renner, who was unable to reprise his role as Brandt due to his commitments to Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which is still filming, and Avengers 4.

While no plot details have been confirmed yet, this movie does make history, since Christopher McQuarrie becomes the first director to take on multiple installments of this action-packed franchise. Paramount Pictures has set a July 27, 2018 release date for Mission: Impossible 6, which doesn't have any direct competition as of yet, but is sandwiched between some high-profile projects. Opening a week earlier on July 20, 2018 is 20th Century Fox's Alita: Battle Angel and Universal's Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!. Opening a week later on August 3, 2018 is Sony's Holmes & Watson, 20th Century Fox's The Predator and Lionsgate's Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral. Take a look at the latest photos and videos from the set of Mission: Impossible 6.

