As production continues on Mission: Impossible 6, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie has shared yet another photo from the set, reuniting the franchise's two longtime stars, Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames. The photo features both stars wearing large black coats, each holding up six fingers, signifying the amount of Mission: Impossible movies they have each done. While these movies often have a cast that is continually evolving, both Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames are the only two actors who have been on board for each and every movie.

The photo surfaced on Christopher McQuarrie's Instagram today, along with another shot that features a close-up of one of the cameras he's using, with what appears to be a military helicopter in the background. The director would not divulge further details about either shot, but we've gotten plenty of photos from the director since filming started back in April. It has not been confirmed how long the shoot will last, but hopefully the director will keep sharing more photos as the shoot continues.

Unfortunately, no story details have been given yet, but producer David Ellison teased in March that this sequel will feature Tom Cruise's biggest stunt yet, a feat that surely won't be accomplished too easily. The iconic stunt from 2015's Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, which kicked off the movie and featured Tom Cruise hanging on to the door of a cargo plane while it was taking off, is considered the franchise's most death-defying stunt, and possibly one of the craziest stunts of all time. The producer wouldn't reveal any specifics of this stunt, but if it can top Tom Cruise holding onto a plane while it takes off, then it surely most be something special.

Tom Cruise (Ethan Hunt) and Ving Rhames (Luther Stickle) are joined by returning stars Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust), Michelle Monaghan (Julia Meade), Alec Baldwin (Alan Hurley) and Sean Harris (Solomon Lane). Newcomers include Henry Cavill, who is playing the right hand to the IMF leader, Alec Baldwin's Alan Hurley, along with Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby in unspecified roles. Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct from his own script, making him the first filmmaker to direct more than one Mission: Impossible movie. Alec Baldwin's Alan Hurley is also the first IMF leader to stay put, with a different character leading the IMF in every other movie.

Paramount has issued a July 27, 2018 relaese date for Mission: Impossible 6, which currently doesn't have any other movies opening on that date. Warner Bros. were planning on releasing Aquaman on this date, before it was pushed to December 2018. This Mission: Impossible movie will most certainly get some competition in place as we get closer to the summer 2018 release date, although it will be interesting to see what studios will try to go up against this potential summer blockbuster. Take a look at the latest photos from the set of Mission: Impossible 6.