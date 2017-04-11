Over the weekend, we reported that Mission: Impossible 6 started production, with director Christopher McQuarrie sending out the first set photo. It revealed the very first slate used during the production. Most assumed that it would only be a matter of time before we caught our first glimpse of Tom Cruise on set, and those fans would be right, with new video and photos surfacing that give us our first look at the actor, reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. As one would expect, these first videos and images show the actor performing a thrilling stunt, as he crashes a motorcycle in the streets of Paris.

Unfortunately, there hasn't been much context given about the scene being filmed, but the videos and photos that have emerged from YouTube and Twitter reveal that Tom Cruise was filming a scene where he gets involved in a "t-bone" crash with a car, which sends him flying through the air. The shots in question appear to be capturing the sheer impact of the crash, as onlookers watched Tom Cruise get sent flying through the air, attached to a harness. He's later seen swinging back and forth from this harness, before a team brings him back to earth. Another brief video has Tom Cruise in a car, which he crashes into a tree after pulling off a 180-degree turn.

These photos and videos don't reveal any other cast members, such as franchise newcomer Henry Cavill, who is playing the right hand man to the head of Ethan Hunt's IMF unit, although the head of the IMF hasn't been cast yet. The IMF head has traditionally been portrayed by a different actor in each movie, with Herny Czerny portraying him in the first Mission: Impossible, followed by Anthony Hopkins in Mission: Impossible II, Tom Wilkinson in Mission: Impossible III, Laurence Fishburne in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and Alec Baldwin in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames are expected to return, but they haven't been confirmed yet.

There has been speculation that Henry Cavill's character may be filling the spot on Ethan Hunt's team left by Jeremy Renner. It was recently revealed last month that he won't be returning as Brandt this time around, since he will be filming Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp back-to-back. Still, there hasn't been a full cast list revealed yet, but now that filming has started in Paris, perhaps Paramount will reveal the cast and the first plot details, along with perhaps the new title as well. Paramount has set a July 27, 2018 release date, putting it between 20th Century Fox's Alita: Battle Angel (July 20, 2018) and Sony's Holmes and Watson (August 3, 2018).

Christopher McQuarrie is directing from his own script, which will make him the first director to take the helm for two movies in this action-packed franchise. He also worked with Tom Cruise as a writer on Valkyrie and Edge of Tomorrow, and as a director on Jack Reacher. The first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996 was directed by Brian De Palma, followed by 2000's Mission: Impossible II, directed by John Woo, 2006's Mission: Impossibe III, which marked the directorial debut of J.J. Abrams, 2011's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, marking the live-action directorial debut of Brad Bird and 2015's Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Take a look at the new set videos and photos from Mission: Impossible 6 below.

