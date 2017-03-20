With Henry Cavill joining the cast last week, things are ramping up for Paramount and Skydance Productions' Mission: Impossible 6, which is expected to begin filming in Paris this summer. The last two movies in this Mission: Impossible franchise have featured two of the biggest and craziest stunts in movie history, both performed by Tom Cruise himself, and while we'll have to wait until next summer to see what stunt Tom Cruise and Co. have in store for fans, producer David Ellison recently teased that it will be the biggest yet. Here's what the producer had to say about this epic stunt, during a recent interview at the SXSW Festival.

"We're thrilled. Chris is back, obviously, writing and directing after Rogue Nation. We could not be more excited about the character Henry Cavill's going to play. And I will say after the Burj [Khalifa] we thought it was going to be impossible to top that stunt, and then Tom did the A380 for the plane. What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before. It is absolutely unbelievable, he's been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It's gonna be mind-blowing."

The entire Mission: Impossible franchise has a long history of death-defying stunts, from the exploding fish tank scene in the first movie that featured a whopping 16 tons of water, to Cruise's rock-climbing scene at the beginning of Mission: Impossible II and holding his breath underwater for a whopping six minutes for a sequence in Mission: Impossible III. Collider caught up with David Ellison at SXSW, who revealed that Tom Cruise keeps upping the ante with these stunts because he always wants to keep the audience entertained.

"It all comes from the best place. It is all about entertaining an audience. Tom's entire mantra for hanging on the side of the Burj Khalifa or the A380 or literally holding your breath for six minutes underwater to do the Taurus sequence is, in a world of massive [visual] effects, he said the audience can tell when it's you on a green screen or when you're actually doing it live. And the tension, because the stunt is real, actually puts the audience where Ethan Hunt is where they are in the movie. He said that's why he does it; it's all about entertaining an audience and it makes the movie better."

The aforementioned A380 scene in Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation took fans by surprise, since it was at the very beginning of the movie, while most of the major stunts in each of the previous movies are saved towards the end. When asked about where this new stunt will take place in the sequel, the producer wouldn't say, but he did reveal that there are always conversations about where in the movie these stunts should be shown. Here's what the producer had to say below.

"I cannot say for M:I 6, but on Rogue Nation it was a conversation that was ongoing about whether or not it was in the opening or the middle of the movie. Obviously in Ghost Protocol there was a lot of conversation about should the Burj be at the end of the movie? Because it was obviously the biggest stunt in the film, and it really was just story drives everything. That's the amazing thing about working with somebody who's talented as Chris McQuarrie, who is a brilliant, brilliant screenwriter as well as a director, is story drives every single decision."

Along with Tom Cruise and franchise newcomer Henry Cavill, returning stars such as Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Jeremy Renner are expected to return in some capacity, although Jeremy Renner hinted in November that there may be a conflict with his schedule on Avengers: Infinity War and the currently-untitled Avengers sequel, which started shooting in January and is expected to film well into the fall, with both films shooting back-to-back. It also remains to be seen if Ving Rhames, who, like Tom Cruise, has starred in all five Mission: Impossible movies, will be back as well. Mission: Impossible 6 has been slated for release on July 27, 2018.