We reported last month that Mission: Impossible 6 started production, with writer-director Christopher McQuarrie sending out the first photo from the set. Since then, we've seen videos with Tom Cruise crashing a motorcycle, and also our first look at Henry Cavill, who joins the franchise as the right hand man of the head of Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) Impossible Mission Force (IMF) unit. Today we have a new video with Tom Cruise in action once again. The actor even has time between takes to greet the dozens of fans who've showed up in Paris to watch him film.

Storm Shadow has put together a five-minute video of Tom Cruise on the Paris set, as he preps what looks to be just a small part of a rather large motorcycle chase scene, shot on the famous Avenue de l'Opera. While it isn't seen who is chasing him in this portion of the shoot, we see Ethan Hunt constantly checking behind his back. At one point he veers off onto a side street. After this brief shoot, the action star rode past a large group of fans gathered to see him, waving to the crowd briefly before riding off and going back to work.

While we can't hear what they are saying, this video also shows Tom Cruise speaking with writer-director Christopher McQuarrie after the take. The actor is also seen conversing with the unidentified man who is riding the motorcycle ahead of Tom Cruise, filming all of the action, and we see him stop to wave to the fans several times throughout this five-minute video. Unfortunately, no details about this actual scene were given, including where in the movie this may take place, or who is actually chasing him.

We reported in March that Jeremy Renner will not be returning as Brandt in this sequel, the role he portrayed in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation. The actor himself hinted several months ago that he would likely not be able to make Mission: Impossible 6, since his schedule for the massive Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel Avengers 4 conflicts with this action sequel. It is believed that the casting of Henry Cavill's character happened to fill the void left by Jeremy Renner, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Rebecca Ferguson is reprising her role from Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation as Ilsa Faust, with Simon Pegg's Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames' Luther Stickle also expected to return. Christopher McQuarrie is directing from his own script, making him the first filmmaker in franchise history to direct two Mission: Impossible movies in a row. Paramount has given Mission: Impossible 6 a July 27, 2018 release date, which currently has the date all to itself after Warner Bros.' Aquaman was pushed from that date to December 21, 2018. Take a look at this five-minute video from the set of Mission: Impossible 6.