James Gunn is currently finishing up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is somewhere in the editing process and probably close to done, since the move is coming out in May. After that, it is the massive press tour that will accompany such a huge Marvel release and beyond that, we don't really know. What we do know is that James Gunn at least talked to Marvel Studios about his idea for a Moon Knight movie, which is easily enough to get fanboys and fangirls around the world salivating.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director was answering fan questions on Twitter recently, as he does very regularly. One particular fan suggested that James Gunn include Moon Knight in the Guardians ensemble, who is kind of, sort like Batman but with some Spawn-like elements thrown in the mix. The director was quick to declare his love for the character, but also noted that Moon Knight doesn't really fit into that corner of the Marvel Universe.

"Oh my God I love Moon Knight & I have a great idea for a movie, I just wish I had the time (but, no, he doesn't belong in Guardians)."

After James Gunn voiced his love for Moon Knight but shot down the idea of bringing him into the next Guardians of the Galaxy adventure, the MCU News Twitter account suggested that he pitch the movie to Marvel. As it turns out, that is something that already happened, at least to some degree. Here is how James Gunn replied.

"@MCU__news I told them. But, like I said, I just don't have the time."

There is quite a bit going on there. For one, James Gunn has a good enough, fleshed out enough idea for a Moon Knight movie that he felt like telling the Marvel Studios folks about it. That alone is cool. There is also something of an implication in what he said that, if there were time, he would work on the Moon Knight movie. After what he was able to do with Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel would probably give him a crack at bringing Marc Spector to the big screen.

For those who may not know, Moon Knight first appeared in Marvel Comics back in 1975 and got his own origin story in 1980. He is crimefighter who got his powers from some ancient Egyptians and his power is fueled by the moon (hence the name), so he is most powerful when the moon is full. He has prophetic visions, which aid him in his crime fighting endeavours, as well as being a skilled boxer, martial artist and pilot. He is also a character that has regularly been mentioned when it comes to Marvel developing future projects. Also, not for nothing, but he looks really ominous, cool and imposing, which tends to translate well to live-action when done correctly.

There have been persistent rumors that Netflix has looked at developing a Moon Knight series at some point, which would certainly seem like a good fit. The dark, gritty tone and feel of Moon Knight would fit in pretty well with the other characters in that corner of the MCU. That said, a movie would in all likelihood offer a bigger budget and could make for a better-looking version of Moon Knight. When looking at James Gunn's horror-filled career prior to his work with Marvel, coupled with what he was able to do with Guardians of the Galaxy, he certainly seems like the right guy for it. Still, it is good to know that Marvel Studios at least has his idea if they ever want to put it to good use and have another director tackle the tale of Marc Spector at some point. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming and there is always room for more heroes, especially if some of the ones we've come to know and love bit the dust at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (which seems likely). You can check out James Gunn's tweets for yourself below.

