The ending of this year's Oscar telecast may go down as one of the most talked-about in history, as the wrong film, La La Land was announced as Best Picture. Bonnie & Clyde stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway reunited to present the final award, on the 40th anniversary of that classic film, but when Warren Beatty opened the envelope, he was surprised to discover that the envelope was actually for Best Actress, which Emma Stone had just won for La La Land moments earlier. The accounting firm of Price Waterhouse and Cooper issued a statement apologizing for this unfortunate error, while we have also compiled a number of tweets from celebrities as they watched this on-stage drama unfold. Take a look at the accounting firm's full statement below.

"We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."

Many drew comparisons to the widely-publicized gaffe by Miss Universe host Steve Harvey, when he read the wrong contestant's name as the winner of the beauty contest. The real winner, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was one of many to take to Twitter to address the Oscar mishap, posting a brief video where she states, "If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone." After the error was corrected, Moonlight writer-director Barry Jenkins had this to say in his statement.

"I think all of the movies that were nominated were worthy, so I accepted the result. I applauded like everyone else. I noticed the commotion that was happening and I thought something strange had occurred, and then I'm sure everybody saw my face, but I was speechless when the result was [revealed]. I've never seen that happen before. So it made a very special feeling even more special, but not in a way I expected."

Along with the above statements, we have collected a number of tweets that were sent out as this mishap unfolded on the Oscar stage. Perhaps one of the best tweets in this collection comes from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, a filmmaker known for epic twists in his movies, who joked that he wrote the ending of last night's awards telecast. Take a look at all of the tweets below discussing the shocking ending to last night's Academy Awards.

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars#MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

WHAT WAIT OMG — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

So that was wild — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) February 27, 2017

Oh my Oscars — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) February 27, 2017

Nothing like live TV. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

Why didn't the producers of the show rush to the stage when the wrong winner had been announced?! I feel bad for #lalaland producers AWKWARD pic.twitter.com/bs2S7rj325 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

THANK GOD the wrong envelope didn't happen to an acting prize. Imagine a single teary actor on stage being humiliated. Stuff of nightmares😱 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

I need a drink — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 27, 2017

What the what what?? What just happened?!? How did Emma Stone's name get in a second envelope? Weirdest. Ending. Ever. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 27, 2017

Warren Beatty seems to be opening an envelope that says 'Actress in a Leading Role'. He must have been handed the wrong one somehow. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/Rma4wp80aX — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 27, 2017

OMG! A huge fuck-up in who won! HILLARY CLINTON IS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 27, 2017

Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 27, 2017

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

That ending to the #oscars should win best picture next year. #holyshit congrats #moonlight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 27, 2017

John Travolta just called to congratulate Warren Beatty, as our nation celebrates the peaceful transfer of power btwn biggest Oscar Screwups — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) February 27, 2017

He wasn't even gonna read it y'all. Warren Beatty woke af. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 27, 2017

It would have been a better ending if Suicide Squad had somehow actually won Best Picture. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) February 27, 2017

Thanks to the 3 million illegal immigrants who just came across the border from Arizona to vote in our Academy Awards. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 27, 2017

CAN THIS YEAR GET ANY FUCKING WEIRDER!!????? #oscars — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 27, 2017

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO WARREN AND FAYE! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 27, 2017

Maybe I won an Emmy one of the 5 times I lost! Anything is possible. Congrats to #Moonlight. An amazing and deserving best picture winner! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017

America's next top Model is LaLa. OOPS! I meant Moon. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 27, 2017

The LA LA LAND people were so classy. Amazing. Two great movies.



HOW MANY TIMES IS MOONLIGHT GONNA MAKE ME CRY — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 27, 2017

Can we check Best Actor again — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) February 27, 2017

Wait a second. I'm traveling. How many movies just won best picture? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 27, 2017