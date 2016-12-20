Would you like to hear Morgan Freeman's voice at your house all day? Well, Mark Zuckerberg is going to have that luxury in his life soon. For a little over a year now, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been teasing that he is making a personal AI assistant named Jarvis, which was inspired by Iron Man. It is only for him and his family right now, but he is currently in the process of getting someone to provide the voice for Jarvis and it looks like Morgan Freeman has agreed.

According to a recent report by Fast Company, Mark Zuckerberg got Morgan Freeman to agree to provide the voice for Jarvis. According to the report, he recently ran into Morgan Freeman at the Breakthrough Awards and shortly after, gave him a call to ask if he would do it. Freeman agreed, saying "Yeah, sure."

Back in October, Mark Zuckerberg asked people on his Facebook wall who he should get to provide the voice for Jarvis. Funnily enough, Robert Downey Jr. actually offered to provide the voice, but the fan response overwhelmingly favored Morgan Freeman. So, the 32-year-old Facebook CEO took that into account and snatched up the opportunity to get Freeman and his legendarily epic voice for his personal assistant. That said, the report notes it won't be overly extensive. Apparently, Mark Zuckerberg's family usually has text interactions with Jarvis now, but once there is an actual human voice, that will change. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Once you can speak to it, and it can speak back, it just feels much more-I don't want to say part of the family, because that's too much-but it just feels more embodied, so Max just loves it."

In the Marvel movies, Jarvis actually stands for Just A Rather Very Intelligent System. It isn't really clear how far along Mark Zuckerberg's version of Jarvis is or just how intelligent it will be, but there are a few things we know. It can turn the lights in his house off and on, play personalized music, open the front gate to his house and even make toast. How much better will it be once Jarvis can say "Your toast is ready" in Morgan Freeman's voice? There is no word yet on if this will ever be made available to the public, but it is hard to imagine it won't at some point since there is definitely some money to be made. Especially if Morgan Freeman is providing the voice.

Morgan Freeman has done a ton of voice work in the past, like in the documentary March of the Penguins and even for the traffic app Waze. Time even pointed out in February that there are scientific reasons most people find the 79-year-old actor's voice so comforting, partially because his voice is perceived to be that of a strong male figure. Don't get your hopes up too much at this point, but if we're lucky, we may all be able to have Morgan Freeman helping us out at home in the near future.