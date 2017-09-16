Moviegoers are having very negative reactions to Jennifer Lawrence's latest movie, Mother!, according to CinemaScore, which currently has the movie at an F rating. The Darren Aronofsky directed movie has been getting trashed by audiences, but praised by critics, leading to a huge divide between audience and critic with the polarized reviews. Could it be that moviegoers are beginning a backlash against Jennifer Lawrence?

Jennifer Lawrence is an acclaimed, Academy Award winning actress who was once the highest paid actress in the world two years ago. The 27-year old actress can pretty much do whatever she wants, but it's beginning to look like her fans do not want to see her in horror movies. 2012's House at the End of the Street was panned by critics and is seen as a commercial failure when compared to Lawrence's other work, which still earned a lot of money and was in a neck and neck battle with End of Watch for the number one position at the box office, but ended up at number two.

CinemaScore has been polling audience reactions to Hollywood movies for nearly 40 years and is considered to be a trusted source for audience reactions to movies to many movie fans. Mother! currently has an F, which is obviously the worst grade that a movie can earn. Comparatively, American Assassin and IT both have a B+ rating on the site. Other movies with an F grade include Andrew Dominik's Killing Them Softly, Richard Kelly's The Box, I Know Who Killed Me, which starred Lindsay Lohan, William Friedkin's Bug, Greg McLean's Wolf Creek, Steven Soderbergh's Solaris, and Robert Altman's Dr. T and the Women. The audience reactions are mirrored over at Rotten Tomatoes where the movie currently has a 43% approval rating from moviegoers. But critics have been a lot more forgiving, with some going on to praise Mother! and Jennifer Lawrence's performance.

Mother! stars Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a newlywed couple living in the middle of nowhere. Their marital bliss is interrupted when two unexpected guests, a man (Ed Harris) and his wife (Michelle Pfeiffer), arrive at their door. The movie has been compared to Rosemary's Baby by some critics, who admit that while the movie is good, that it does not warrant repeated viewings, which is a lot better than audiences have reviewed the movie. On the other hand, CinemaScore did give The Emoji Movie a B, so maybe this grading scale has been hacked.

The F grading from CinemaScore does not mean that the movie is doomed, but those reviews and grade certainly don't help its case either. Perhaps the fan that Jennifer Lawrence got into a drunken bar fight with while filming Mother! in Budapest hacked the CinemaScore website after she poured all of that beer on him. Whatever the case may be, it just looks like J-Law fans don't want to see her in horror movies anymore.