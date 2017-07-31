Darren Aronofsky is easily one of Hollywood's most original directors working today, even if he sometimes misses the mark. So when it was announced that he was doing a horror movie with Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role, some eyebrows definitely raised. Expect to keep those eyebrows locked in position, as the first teaser for Mother! has arrived, promising a very creepy, artistic horror thriller.

Paramount Pictures released the first teaser for Mother, which clocks in at just 30-seconds in length, but they promise that a full trailer is on the way next week on August 8. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that. In the meantime, this brief teaser gives us plenty to chew on, but it raises more questions than it answers. There is a lot of creepy, ominous voiceover as Jennifer Lawrence wanders through a house lit only by the sun coming in through the windows. The whole thing culminates with her yelling "murder" at the top of her lungs before a very quick flash of several unnerving imagery flashes across the screen. This doesn't look like your average low-budget horror affair, that's for sure.

In Mother, A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. The movie is directed by Darren Aronofsky with a cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Kristen Wiig and Michelle Pfeiffer. It is described as a "psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice," which seems right in Aronofsky's wheelhouse. Not to mention that he has some absolutely outstanding talent in the cast. Considering that the movie is set to arrive in theaters on September 15, this could be in the awards season conversation later this year.

Darren Aronofsky has flirted with horror before. Black Swan is arguably a horror movie more than it is anything else, and Requiem for a Dream definitely has some truly horrifying stuff in it, even if it is more grounded in reality than most horror movies are. He most definitely has the tools as a director to do a horror movie, so the idea of him tackling a straight-ahead horror/thriller, especially given the quality horror movies that audiences have been treated to in recent years, is definitely tantalizing. Mother could be one of those September releases that sneaks up on us all this year. It could also help wash away his last movie Noah, which was a pretty big let down on all fronts.

Mother is definitely a movie that you are going to want to keep your eyes peeled for if you are a fan of Darren Aronofsky or a fan of horror in general. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the movie arrive and when the full trailer drops next week. For now, be sure to watch the first teaser for Mother for yourself below.