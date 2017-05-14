Paramount Pictures has released the first poster for Mother!, the new film from director Darren Aronofsky that stars Jennifer Lawrence. No official plot details have been released yet, but with the arrival of this new poster, we could be getting the trailer and official synopsis in the near future. The movie is said to center on a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence, although hopefully we'll learn more about this movie soon.

Paramount Pictures' Darren Aronofsky, has been given a wide release date of October 13. That date had previously been in place for the studio's Friday the 13th and the zombie sequel World War Z 2, but neither of those projects are arriving on that date now. Mother! will go up against The Foreigner, Half to Death and Marshall. It will also arrive between a few highly-anticipated movies as well. Opening a week earlier on October 6 is Blade Runner 2049 and My Little Pony and a huge weekend on October 20 where five new movies arrive, including Geostorm, Granite Mountain, The Mountain Between Us, Same Kind of Different as Me, The Snowman and War with Grandpa

mother! is set to star Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle), Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall), Michelle Pfeiffer (What Lies Beneath, Dark Shadows), Ed Harris (Snowpiercer, A Beautiful Mind) and Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and his brother, Brian Gleeson (Snow White and the Huntsman, Assassin's Creed). With just five months left until this movie hits theaters, it's possible that we may get the first trailer soon, which will finally lift the veil of secrecy swirling around this project.

Jennifer Lawrence most recently starred in the sci-fi drama Passengers alongside Chris Pratt, and she also wrapped up The Hunger Games franchise in 2015. She will next be seen Red Sparrow, which is currently in production, and she also has a number of other projects in various stages of development such as Bad Blood, It's What I Do and Zelda, the latter of which is where she'll be portraying Zelda Fitzgerald. It isn't clear which of these projects will come out of the woodwork first and start production.