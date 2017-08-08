Another horror movie may have just entered the awards season discussion. Director Darren Aronofsky, who is easily one of the most respected filmmakers working in the industry today, has assembled an all star cast for a brand new horror/thriller that looks to be a couple of cuts above what one usually expects from genre filmmaking. Now, the first full trailer for Mother! has arrived online, giving us a better sense of what to expect from this mysterious potential Oscar contender.

Paramount Pictures released the full trailer for Mother online just ahead of its September 15 release date after first releasing a very brief teaser last week. This trailer still doesn't give us much of what to expect in terms of story as it looks like Darren Aronofsky wants the mystery to unfold for the viewer. We do get that there is a couple living in a seemingly remote area in relative isolation before some unwanted house guests arrive. About midway through, the trailer turns into a montage of unsettling shots with even more unsettling music that honestly raises more questions than answers. Is this a massive cult gathering? Is this secretly a zombie movie? Why is that light bulb bloody? Is this all in Jennifer Lawrence's head?

In Darren Aronofsky's Mother, a couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their quiet and happy home, disrupting their tranquil existence. The cast for the movie includes Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games), Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), Ed Harris (Westworld) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns) who star in what is being described as a, "riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice."

Horror can certainly be something that critics scoff at, but plenty of auteur filmmakers have dabbled in the genre over the years and, in many cases, that is when something truly special happens. Darren Aronofsky has danced around the genre before with movies like Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream, but this looks to be him diving head first into genre filmmaking in his own way. Jennifer Lawrence has also dabbled in horror before, but most of her fans would probably like to forget about The House at the End of the Street. This seems like it will be a much more memorable and likely more quality entry on her resume.

Darren Aronofsky also wrote the script for Mother, so this movie is really going to ride or die by his hand. Given the September release date, Paramount could be thinking this movie has series Awards potential, or they could just be trying to benefit from what is usually a slow month at the box office. With the cast and the creative team involved, don't be surprised if it's the former and not the latter. Or maybe a bit of both. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Mother for yourself below.