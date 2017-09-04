600 iconic movie props including Jack Nicholson's Joker costume form the 1989 Batman, Conan's sword, the infamous Indiana Jones bullwhip, and an egg from Aliens are all about to go up for sale. This is a huge collection with too many awesome pieces to list. Earlier this summer, some pretty amazing pieces of Star Wars memorabilia went up for auction, which included an R2-D2 droid used in multiple movies, that sold for a whopping $2.76 million dollars. Rick Moranis' Dark Helmet and a miniature Winnebago from Spaceballs also recently sold for some impressive cash through a different auction site.

Wired reports that the 600 items are being auctioned off through the Prop Store in London, England. They reached out to Brandon Alinger, a movie prop expert at the Prop Store, to find out where all of the pieces came from. He had this to say.

"The pieces have been sourced from a variety of different places, including private collectors, studios and production companies, industry personnel, and rental houses."

Alinger went on to say that he and his team did a thorough investigation into each piece to authenticate them, so all 600 props are the real deal. The auction begins later this month on September 26th.

One of the coolest pieces in this movie auction has to be Jack Nicholson's legendary purple Joker suit from Tim Burton's first Batman movie. Some argue to this day that Nicholson's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime is the best, so this a real special piece. Bidding starts at $12,955 with the fedora and trenchcoat being sold separately. Speaking of Batman memorabilia, the Batsuit worn by Val Kilmer in Batman Forever is also up for auction with an estimated value of $32,232 dollars, one has to wonder how much one of the suits worn by Michael Keaton in 1989's Batman would fetch if Kilmer's goes for so much cash.

Marty McFly's 2015 Nike shoes from Back to the Future 2 are also being sold with a starting bid at $16,195. As with all of the items being auctioned off, the shoes were seen in the movie or used in production. However, these shoes, originally worn by Michael J. Fox, have been partially restored so that you can wear them if that's what you want to do with nearly $17,000 dollars. Conan's Atlantean Sword from Conan the Barbarian will be auctioned off with bids starting at $5,181 dollars. The fiber glass sword is an exact replica of what Arnold Schwarzenegger used in the movie, but was not seen in the movie since this particular sword was only used for camera tests.

The Xenomorph egg from James Cameron's Aliens is also up for auction with a starting bid of $1,295 dollars. The egg is made from hot glue and fiberglass and was seen in the movie. In fact, there are actual burn marks on it from Ripley's flamethrower. Sadly, there is not a face-hugger alien inside of the egg. Peter Venkman's jumpsuit from the original Ghostbusters movie is at a starting bid of $3,886 dollars and was worn by Bill Murray in the movie. You can guarantee that one will fetch some major dough when the auction ends.

Additionally, Peter Quill's Star-Lord helmet from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 is up for auction with the starting bid at $19,437 dollars. Chris Pratt wore the resin helmet throughout much of the first movie and now you can wear it too if you have a ton of cash sitting around. There are way too many to list here, but Data's trenchcoat from Goonies is up for auction as well with a starting bid of $9,715 dollars as is Indiana Jones; bullwhip that was used in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which is starting at $32,395 dollars. You can check some pictures of the items up for auction below. Happy bidding.