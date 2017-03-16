When the first Mummy trailer debuted in December, the footage started with an intense scene inside a cargo plane, where Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis are being tossed around inside the aircraft. Today, Universal has debuted an exciting new preview, which takes fans behind-the-scenes of this epic sequence, which was filmed inside an actual zero-gravity airplane. We get to hear from Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis and director Alex Kurtzman, and see footage from this action-packed moment as it all comes together.

This preview, which debuted on Universal Pictures YouTube, reveals that Tom Cruise has wanted to do a zero-gravity sequence in one of his movies for quite some time, and it finally came together on The Mummy. The actor, who is one of the few A-listers who still insists on doing all of his own stunts, reveals that the "zero g" planes like the one they used in the film were originally developed for NASA during the Apollo missions. Tom Cruise also explains that, even though they prepared immensely for this sequence, they still had no idea what was going to happen. For fans at SXSW, IMAX, together with Universal, presented The Mummy Zero G VR Experience, which debuted exclusively at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival. It remains to be seen if this exhibition will debut elsewhere as we get closer to the June 9 release date.

Attendees are transported to the set of The Mummy, alongside Tom Cruise & Annabelle Wallis, as they perform a thrilling stunt in Zero-G four miles above sea level. The Mummy will be the first cinematic VR theater experience to debut on Voyager, the world's first full-motion chair designed for cinematic VR, created by technology studio Positron. Twenty Voyager units will have their motion choreographed together to deliver the ultimate behind-the-scenes Zero Gravity experience. Proven to eliminate motion sickness, Voyager delivers a completely new level of immersion in VR by providing a comfortable, fully integrated personal VR theater that incorporates motorized rotation and pitch motion, haptic feedback (with physical audio powered by Subpac), 3D audio, integrated VR headsets, and specialized seating.

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization, The Mummy. Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

Tom Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television's Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV's American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson) and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator). The creative team on this action-adventure event is led by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who have been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years, with Kurtzman writing or producing entries in the Transformers, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible series, and Morgan being the narrative engineer of the Fast & Furious saga as it has experienced explosive growth from its third chapter on. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent Mummy trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan. Take a look at this new preview from The Mummy, in theaters June 9.