Following a new behind-the-scenes preview earlier this month that showcased Tom Cruise's stunts on The Mummy, Universal Pictures has released the final trailer for this epic adventure, that marks the beginning of a "dark universe." As you may well know, The Mummy is the first movie in Universal's immense monster reboot universe, where several of the studio's iconic monsters like The Invisible Man, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein and more will share the same world in modern day. This immense shared universe gets off to an action-packed start this summer with The Mummy, which could find an audience between all of the summer superhero movies.

Universal Pictures debuted this trailer on YouTube earlier today, which includes a scene that was teased in the behind-the-scenes preview from a few weeks ago. That video ended with a scene where Tom Cruise was seen tumbling down a hill, with director Alex Kurtzman stating after the scene that Tom Cruise is the only actor in the world who has the ability to "find his frame" in mid-air, with the actor looking directly into the camera to prove to fans that it's really him, and not some stuntman. This trailer shows what happens in that scene, with The Mummy attacking both Tom Cruise's Nick Morton and Annabelle Wallis' Jenny Halsey while they're driving, which causes them to lose control as Nick is thrown from the vehicle as he tumbles down a hill, narrowly missing the vehicle as it falls behind him.

We also see footage of the zero gravity airplane scene, which shows that Nick Morton somehow survives this cargo plane crashing to the Earth, which Russell Crowe's Dr. Henry Jekyll reveals is because The Mummy (Sofia Boutella) has cursed him. Dr. Jekyll goes on to add that he has unleashed a new world of "gods and monsters," which could suggest that this incident with The Mummy actually triggers the rest of these monsters to be awoken and introduced throughout this shared universe. As you can see in this trailer, The Mummy has awakened in modern-day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters. Tom Cruise leads a cast that also includes Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator). Alex Kurtzman directs The Mummy from a script by Jon Spaihts (Passengers, Alien: Covenant) and Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible 6). The Mummy will hit theaters on June 9, going up against A24's It Comes at Night and Bleecker Street's Megan Leavey.

After The Mummy hits theaters in just a few weeks, it remains unclear which project will arrive next in this Universal monster reboot universe. Johnny Depp has been attached to star in The Invisible Man for quite some time, while Javier Bardem has been rumored to star in a new Frankenstein movie and Angelina Jolie has been eyed for The Bride of Frankenstein. Nothing is set in stone yet, but hopefully the studio will shed more light on this universe once The Mummy hits theaters. Take a look at the final trailer for The Mummy as we get ready for the June 9 release date.