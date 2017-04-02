Following the preview released earlier this month, which showcases Tom Cruise's zero gravity stunt, Universal Pictures has released the second full trailer for The Mummy, which is slated for release on June 9. This video offers new footage of Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, who makes history by becoming the first ever female to play The Mummy in franchise history. This movie also marks the beginning of Universal's monster reboot universe, which will feature a number of the studio's iconic creatures and beloved horror characters inhabiting the same universe in present day..

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: Mummy. Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television's Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World) and Courtney B. Vance (TV's American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson) and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

The creative team on this action-adventure event is led by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who have been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years, with Kurtzman writing or producing entries in the Transformers, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible series, and Morgan being the narrative engineer of the Fast & Furious saga as it has experienced explosive growth from its third chapter on. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent Mummy trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan.

It was recently confirmed that the 2014 adventure Dracula Untold is now not going to be a part of the Universal Monster Universe. While most of that movie, which stars Luke Evans as the title character, is set hundreds of years ago, there was a post-credits scene added which showed the vampire in present day, which was later confirmed to include this character in the studio's monster reboot plans. Now it seems they aren't going in this direction, with The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman confirming that Dracula Untold will not be mentioned again. The Mummy hits theaters on June 9, 2017, going up against A24's It Comes at Night, while arriving between Wonder Woman (June 2) and Cars 3 (June 16.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zh9CTiE1rQ4|Universal Pictures is currently developing a number of new films in this monster universe, although it isn't known what will come next after this Mummy reboot. The studio is developing The Invisible Man with Johnny Depp attached to star, along with a Van Helsing reboot, a Frankenstein reboot which is eyeing Javier Bardem and much more. While we wait for more on this monster universe, take a look at the second full trailer for The Mummy below.