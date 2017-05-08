Anyone who has followed Tom Cruise's career likely knows by now that he has always done most of his own stunts, and with his new adventure The Mummy hitting theaters one month and one day from now, a new preview sheds some light on his commitment to the action and making sure everything looks amazing. This new preview features the actor teasing that he wanted the action in this movie to be "wild and violent and erratic and spontaneous," while director Alex Kurtzman admits that getting Tom Cruise to star was a "game changer" for The Universal Monsters saga. This three-minute preview reveals plenty of new behind-the-scenes footage of these death-defying stunts, along with interviews featuring Tom Cruise and several of his co-stars, who reveal how inspiring the actor is to work with.

This preview comes from Syfy Wire, who are starting a new campaign called Mummy Mondays, which likely means we'll get a new preview like this every Monday until the June 9 release date. This preview includes one intriguing stunt where Tom Cruise shoves Annabelle Wallis' Jenny Halsley out of the way of an overturned bus, before leaping inside and crashing into the seats. Courtney B. Vance (Colonel Greenway) reveals that his co-star's energy is "infectious," and he has to top himself every time. Annabelle Wallis adds that Tom Cruise's passion and determination "lights the way for us all."

The video also features an interview segment with Jake Johnson (Sgt. Vail), who adds that Tom Cruise gives his co-stars so much enthusiasm that they want to "make the movie that Tom sees." We also get behind-the-scenes footage of Tom Cruise getting his head slammed into a wall by Russell Crowe's Dr. Henry Jekyll, while action vehicle supervisor Graham Kelly talks about scenes where Tom Cruise is actually driving these stunt cars himself. Graham Kelly admits that whenever Tom Cruise gets behind the wheel, it "brings on the nerves," because he is a good driver and a fast driver. Jake Johnson also adds that he wanted to "pull the plug" on a scene where he was on top of a collapsing building with Tom Cruise, but by the time it was over, he wanted to do another take.

We also get more behind-the-scenes footage from the zero gravity stunt, which we had seen in an earlier preview. Director Alex Kurtzman adds that Tom Cruise brings "every ounce of energy" he has to his performance, while the new Mummy herself, Sofia Boutella reveals that she has never worked with someone more committed to to their craft in her entire life. The video ends with another amazing example of how committed to realism Tom Cruise is on this movie. This scene in particular shows Tom Cruise rolling down a hill, and he actually has the wherewithal to "find his frame" and look at the camera in mid-air, to prove to fans when they watch this movie, that it's really him taking this tumble, with Alex Kurtzman stating that he's the only actor in the world who could do that.

Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters. The Mummy hits theaters June 9, going up against A24's horror-thriller It Comes At Night and Bleecker Street's Megan Leavey. Take a look at this new preview for The Mummy below.