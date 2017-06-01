20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Murder on the Orient Express. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

Clues are everywhere. Everyone is a suspect. Find the clues hidden in the new poster and trailer and visit www.CluesAreEverywhere.com to discover more of the mystery. Be sure to follow the mystery in the months to come!

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. In a recent Q&A, Kenneth Branagh had this to say about taking on the project.

"The part that made the back of the hair on my neck stand up was the prospect of a group of people like this [the cast] in it. I'm addicted to the work of great storytellers, so when you come back to a tale like Agatha Christie's you've got a tremendous piece of entertainment, but you also have something that touches, I think, quite deeply on loss and grief and revenge; many of these characters have emotional secrets, so the chance to combine a sort of vicarious ride in the golden age of travel on a great thing, the Orient Express, and then people it with the characters embodied by these actors who can bring the kind of detail and that emotional depth to it, that's what was exciting to me, was exciting about the process, to put all these people together in that situation and then peel the layers of the mystery, but also peel the layers of the humanity. That's what we were trying to do."

Josh Gad was also on hand to offer some insight into the making of this lavish mystery. About working on a real train, and some of the harder aspects of the job, he says this.

"The detail that the production team brought to this production is unreal. I mean, it is exquisite. It is so spot on. And, for us, I think that that intimacy, it really lends itself to Ken's vision, which is everybody's got a secret. Everybody's got their story, right? And everybody is what they appear to be, but there's more to them. And, when you're confined in a space it does something to you. It creates this sense of unease. Even if you have nothing to hide there's a sense of who's responsible? Which one of us is the killer? That sense of mystery, that sense of 'are we on the train with a murderer?' it gives you that sensation."

So hope on board, and ride this mystery train until it's last stop. Here is the full trailer as released by 20th Century Fox. And it is accompanied by the first Murder on the Orient Express teaser poster that was released yesterday.