With just over six months left until it hits theaters, 20th Century Fox is finally unveiling a first look at their highly-anticipated remake of Murder on the Orient Express, with the first photos of the all-star ensemble cast. The entire cast has gathered to be featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, along with new shots of main characters such as director/star Kenneth Branagh as Agatha Christie's iconic detective Hercule Poirot, Johnny Depp's Edward Ratchett, Michelle Pfeiffer as Caroline Hubbard, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Biniamino Marquez, Daisy Ridley as Mary Debenham, Leslie Odom Jr. as Doctor Arbuthnot, Olivia Colman as Hildegarde Schmidt, Judi Dench as Princess Dragomiroff, Penelope Cruz as Pilar Estravados, Sergei Polunin as Count Andrenyi and Josh Gad as Hector MacQueen. We also have individual character photos along with plenty of new details from director/star Kenneth Branagh and more.

Star Wars fans may recall that earlier this year, Josh Gad posted a series of videos on the Murder on the Orient Express set, where he would use various meetings with his co-star Daisy Ridley to try and pry Star Wars: The Last Jedi information out of her. This movie itself, based off Agatha Christie's iconic 1934 novel of the same name, presents a much different mystery, as an ensemble cast of characters try to figure out who the murderer on this iconic train really is, after the train, which runs from Istanbul to Paris, gets stuck in a snowdrift, with the murderer running loose onboard. As you can see in these photos below from Entertainment Weekly director/star Kenneth Branagh is sporting quite the elaborate mustache, which took Daisy Ridley by surprise. Here's what the actress had to say about the first time she saw Hercule Poirot's mustache.

"When I saw it I was like, Holy moly! But this is a larger-than-life story, so why not make the mustache larger, too?"

EW has also debuted a number of character photos that reveals more members of the massive ensemble cast, which includes more details about 17 of these characters. Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot, who has been tasked with finding the murderer, has a military background, with the actor/director describing him as having an "action-man quality" to him. The director also teased that Johnny Depp's Edward Ratchett is a rich businessman with dark secrets, who the filmmaker described as "a very dangerous man." When asked about putting such a massive cast together, the filmmaker had this to say.

"It was a ton of planning, I'll tell you. A delicate web of availability."

Other characters featured in these new photos include Michelle Pfeiffer as Caroline Hubbard, whom the actress herself describes as the "Ugly American" who sticks her nose into everybody's business. Dame Judi Dench plays the Russian character Princess Dragomiroff, whose helpless appearance may be decieving, with the director also teasing that Leslie Odom Jr.'s Doctor Arbuthnot is not who he seems, and Daisy Ridley plays the "independent-minded Mary Debenham, who is in a relationship with Doctor Arbuthnot."

The cast is rounded out by Josh Gad as Hector McQueen, a "numbers guy" who works for Edward Ratchett, Penelope Cruz as a missionary named Pilar Estravados, Olivia Colman as Hildegarde Schmidt, the "put-upon maid" of Judi Dench's Princess Dragomiroff, Derek Jacobi as Masterman, Ratchett's butler, Willem Dafoe as Austrian professor Gerhard Hardman, Sergei Polunin as dancer Count Andrenyi, Lucy Boynton as the Count's wife, Countess Andrenyi, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as immigrant-turned-businessman Biniamino Marquez, Marwan Kenzari as train attendant Pierre Michel and Tom Bateman as Bouc, the director of the train company. Take a look at these first photos from Murder on the Orient Express, in theaters November 22.

