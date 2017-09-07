20th Century Fox has released a new poster for Murder on the Orient Express, which fans will want to examine quite closely. Clues are everywhere. Everyone is a suspect. Eagle-eyed sleuths may notice a new clue hidden in this latest one sheet, which features all of the primary characters, including Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley and many more, gathering in the train's bar car. While there may be many more clues released between now and the November 10 release date, it will be interesting to see if they actually do point to the true killer, or if it was all a ruse.

Back in May, 20th Century Fox launched the Murder on the Orient Express viral website at CluesAreEverywhere.com, where fans can uncover more clues and learn about the suspects aboard the Orient Express. It's possible that the clue in this new poster could be the abrasions that are clearly visible on Johnny Depp, with one above his eyebrow and another below his lip. Since no other character exhibits signs of any physical violence, the cuts on the face of Johnny Depp's Ratchett could mean he is in fact the killer, or it could hint that perhaps he got into an altercation with the killer, and that's what caused the abrasions.

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

The last time a poster was released for this highly-anticipated remake, it was followed shortly thereafter by a new Murder on the Orient Express trailer, which could indicate that the second trailer is just around the corner. With just over two months until the November 10 release date, it wouldn't be surprising if at least one, or possibly two new trailers surface between now and then, hopefully providing even more clues as to who could have committed this dastardly deed. This adaptation of the timeless 1934 Agatha Christie novel will go up against Daddy's Home 2, and will also fall between two superhero adventures, Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok (November 3) and Warner Bros.' Justice League (November 17).

Kenneth Branagh directs this all-star Murder on the Orient Express cast from a script by Michael Green (Alien: Covenant, Blade Runner 2049). The cast is rounded out by Marwan Kenzari, Lucy Boynton, Olivia Colman, Derek Jacobi, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Sergei Polunin. It will be interesting to see if Murder on the Orient Express can manage to carve out a place for itself while sandwiched between two highly-anticipated superhero adventures, along with others like Disney's Coco, Annapurna's Death Wish remake, STX's Molly's Game and Broad Green's Villa Capri also opening over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend. While we wait for more on this adaptation, take a look at the new poster, and see if you can find even more clues.