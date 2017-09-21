Trust No One. That is the dire warning being sent out in smoke signals this morning as new footage from Murder on the Orient Express chugs out of the darkness and careens into the dawn of day. There's something strange afoot. And everyone is a suspect.

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for Murder on the orient Express. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect and clues are everywhere. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

There are clues to be found. Anyone can be marked at any time. Make sure to look for a new clue hidden in this latest trailer. Visit CluesAreEverywhere.com to uncover more clues and learn about the suspects aboard the Orient Express.

Murder on the Orient Express hits theaters everywhere November 10, 2017! What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

While the movie is clearly being adapted from the classic novel, it's suspected that the new script will throw in some surprises for those who already know the story. If Sir Kenneth Branagh is following it by the letter than, SPOILER ALERT for a decades old novel, Johnny Depp's Edward Ratchett is the dead man walking, whose death will be under investigation. But not everything may be as it seems.

This latest sneak peek gives us a better look at the action playing out on the train. The first teaser was a long drawn out glimpse at all the suspects, including Daisy Ridley's The Governess and Michelle Pfeiffer's The Widow. The cast is keeping any and all secrets close to the vest. Though Branagh didn't mind dropping spoilers about his magnificent mustache.

"[Agatha Christie] really does have every character respond to it. There are 15 easy-to-find quotes about how she regards the mustache, which is usually 'immense', 'magnificent' or 'majestic'. Poirot can hide behind the mustache. But also, when people mock it or ridicule it or dismiss it, they underestimate him and therefore his job as a detective becomes simpler."

It's highly likely that this new adaptation will be unlike any iteration of the story that has come before it, with old and new fans alike given twisty new surprises that are sure to delight, anger, sadden and even madden a few of you die hards out there. You can check out the latest footage, and try to find the shiny new clue for yourself. This is one ride you won't forget. And it sounds like the perfect family outing this holiday season. Who doesn't like a little murder with their yams?