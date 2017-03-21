Fox Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer and poster for their upcoming thriller My Cousin Rachel, which stars Rachel Weisz as the title character and Sam Claflin as Philip Ashley. This film will mark the third time that the timeless original novel by Daphne Du Maurier will be adapted, with the first big-screen adaptation debuting in 1952, starring Olivia de Havilland as Rachel Ashley and Richard Burton as Philip Ashley. The novel was then adapted into a 1983 mini-series starring Geraldine Chaplin and Christopher Guard as Rachel and Philip.

My Cousin Rachel is a dark romance that tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms. The original novel was first published in 1951, and also spawned a few other types of adaptations. BBC Radio 4 debuted a radio adaptation in the spring of 2011, starring Damian Lewis and Lia Williams. In the spring of 2012, Joseph O'Connor debuted his dramatic interpretation of My Cousin Rachel at the Gate Theatre, Dublin, starring Hannah Yelland as Rachel.

The supporting cast of this Fox Searchlight adaptation includes Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, Andrew Knott, Poppy Lee Friar, Andrew Havill, Vicki Pepperdine, Louis Suc, Attila G. Kerekes, Katherine Pearce, Stuart Davidson, Harrie Hayes, Chris Gallarus, Austin Taylor, Tristram Davies, Bobby Scott Freeman, Holly Sohail and Don Whistance. Fox Searchlight Pictures has set a June 9 release date for My Cousin Rachel, although it is believed that this film will get a limited release. It will be going up against Universal's The Mummy and A24's It Comes At Night, with Roadside Attractions' Beatrix at Dinner, The Orchard's The Hero and Freestyle Releasing's Miles also arriving in limited release.

Roger Michell directs this adaptation from his own adapted screenplay, with Kevin Loader and Anita Overland producing. This marks Roger Michell's first film in four years, since 2013's Le Week End, although he has been keeping busy on the small screen since then. He directed both episodes in the two-part mini-series The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies in 2014, which was written by Peter Morgan and starred Jason Watkins as the title character, and the TV movie Birthday in 2015, based on Joe Penhall's play. His other directing credits include Hyde Park on the Hudson, Morning Glory, Venus, Enduring Love, Changing Lanes, Notting Hill, Titanic Town and My Night With Reg.

While My Cousin Rachel has found itself in the midst of a jam-packed summer movie season, it's not unheard of for smaller indie films like this to find its own niche audience, especially one based on a literary classic. Still, it will find itself having to fend off other blockbusters-to-be such as Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman, which arrives on June 2, along with the animated sequel Cars 3 and the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me on June 16. Take a look at the first trailer and poster below for My Cousin Rachel.