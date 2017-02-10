This fall, My Little Pony fans will get to see some of their favorite characters getting back together on the big screen in My Little Pony: The Movie, which Lionsgate has set for release on October 6. Today, the studio has released new photos, giving us our first look at four new characters, and the voice actors who will portray them. These photos feature Emily Blunt as Tempest Shadow, Kristen Chenoweth as Princess Skystar, Liev Schreiber as The Storm King and Taye Diggs as Capper. It remains to be seen how many other characters will be unveiled, or when the first footage may be released.

The Emily Blunt photo debuted on the movie's official Twitter, with Kristen Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber and Taye Diggs debuting their respective photos through their own Twitter accounts. They join previously-announced voice cast members Zoe Saldana, Uzo Aduba, pop star Sia, who is also recording two original songs for the movie, and Michael Pena. Also reprising their roles as the "Mane 6" from the popular My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic TV series are Andrea Libman, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain and Cathy Weseluck.

Originally developed by Bonnie Zacherle, Charles Muenchinger and Steve D'Aguanno, My Little Pony and Friends debuted in 1983 as a toy and animated series. The colorful horses are marked by their distinctive manes and 'cutie marks' on their flanks. Over the past four decades there have been four different animated series, with the toys strongest sales coming in the 1980s and again in 2010 with the launch of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. What started in 1983 as a toy line of colorful ponies with unique symbols, called "cutie marks," has since exploded into international, multi-media, pop culture phenomena that grossed over $1 billion in retail sales in 2014. The entertainment continues to engage and inspire kids and families in over 180 countries across the globe.

In the movie, a new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6, Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity, embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home. Jayson Theissen is directing from a script by Rita Hsiao, Meghan McCarthy and Michael Vogel. Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis are producing the film with Meghan McCarthy and Michael Vogel co-executive producing.

Lionsgate has set an October 6, 2017 releaes date for My Little Pony: The Movie, which will be facing some stiff competition. The movie will be going up against two highly-anticipated sequels, 20th Century Fox's Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Warner Bros.' Blade Runner 2049, setting up what could be a very interesting fall box office showdown. Take a look at these new photos from My Little Pony: The Movie below.

Meet Tempest, who will be voiced by Emily Blunt in the upcoming #MyLittlePonyMovie! pic.twitter.com/TsbDj5r3u1 — My Little Pony (@MLPMovie) February 10, 2017

Thrilled to announce that I'm Skystar in the upcoming @MLPMovie, coming to theaters Oct. 2017! #MyLittlePonyMoviepic.twitter.com/ODxeq6UHnk — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) February 10, 2017