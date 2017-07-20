Lionsgate has just unveiled the new San Diego Comic-Con exclusive poster for My Little Pony: The Movie and it's glorious. The highly anticipated movie is based on the wildly popular television series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic and it's set to finally hit theaters this fall after a 3-year wait. Despite Hasbro's demographic of young girls and their parents, the My Little Pony franchise has become a cultural phenomenon with many male fans between the ages of 13 to 35 looking forward to the big screen adaptation just as much, if not more than the intended demographic.

The Comic-Con exclusive movie poster comes to us courtesy of ComingSoon.net and it features all of your favorite characters from the magical world of Ponyville. My Little Pony: The Movie is directed by Jayson Thiessen and it's based off of a screenplay that was co-written by Meghan McCarthy, Rita Hsiao, Michael Vogel, and Joe Ballarini. In addition to the cast of the television show including Andrea Libman, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain, and Cathy Weseluck, the ensemble has been expanded to include Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Live Schreiber, Michael Pena, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, and Zoe Saldana. As an added bonus, Sia contributed a magical original song for the soundtrack.

The plot of My Little Pony: The Movie revolves around a new dark force that threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6, Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity, embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home. The exciting movie was announced in 2014 and has taken three years to develop. The aim is to make a movie that tells a story that they couldn't do on television (not that kind of story, brony... chill out) and broaden their franchise as Hasbro Studios president Stephen Davis has said.

My Little Pony: The Movie already has numerous toys and merchandise that is expected to launch on August 1st, a few months before the movie hits theaters. Included in this merchandise will be a new version of the popular My Little Pony Collectable Card Game to include characters from the movie as well as new Pony toys to reflect the movie. In addition, books and comics have also been announced to get you up to date on everything pony related. Ponyville is about to get a lot bigger, so start saving your pennies, pony fans.

My Little Pony: The Movie was originally set to hit theaters in November of 2017, but thankfully for the Pony fans and bronies across the world, the movie has been pushed up to a release date of October 6th, 2017. One whole month early! Check out the enchanted artwork for the Comic-Con exclusive poster below and be sure to check out the official teaser trailer as well. There's no word at this time on whether or not they will hold brony-only screenings, but maybe you can coordinate one on your own.