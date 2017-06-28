Lionsgate has released the second trailer for My Little Pony: The Movie, which sheds new light on this My Little Pony story. Along with this trailer, the studio has debuted a new poster, photos and even a GIF creator, which fans can use to create their very own GIF images from the footage released in this trailer. We also have a poster and new photos which offer better looks at new characters such as Princess Skystar, voiced by Kristen Chenoweth, Captain Celaeno, voiced by Zoe Saldana and Songbird Serenade, voiced by Sia.

The GIF creator at Gif.MyLittlePony.Movie allows fans to create GIFs anywhere between a half-second to three seconds in length, from any of the footage showcased in this trailer. This My Little Pony story is set in Ponyville, where a dark force threatens the idyllic town, and the Mane 6. These ponies, Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity, embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

The film has an all-star voice cast that also includes Emily Blunt as the villainous Tempest Shadow, Liev Schreiber as The Storm King, Michael Pena as Grubber, Taye Diggs as Capper and Uzo Aduba as Queen Novo. They are joined by the original "Mane 6" from the popular My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic TV series, voiced by Andrea Libman (Pinkie Pie/Fluttershy), Tara Strong (Twilight Sparkle), Ashleigh Ball (Apple Jack/Rainbow Dash), Tabitha St. Germain (Rarity) and Cathy Weseluck (Spike). The movie also features original music and songs performed by Sia, Diggs, Saldana, Aduba, Chenoweth and Blunt.

The My Little Pony franchise was originally developed by Bonnie Zacherle, Charles Muenchinger and Steve D'Aguanno, which debuted with the My Pretty Pony toy in 1981. In 1982, the My Little Pony line was launched, featuring colorful ponies with unique symbols, called "cutie marks," with the original toy line running from 1982 to 1995. The toys spawned the animated TV series My Little Pony and Friends in 1986, which ran for five seasons. The brand was unsuccessfully relaunched in 1997, but the 2003 re-launch became a global sensation again, which helped spawn the hit series My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, which launched in 2010. The brand has since exploded into international, multi-media, pop culture phenomena that grossed over $1 billion in retail sales in 2014, continuing to engage and inspire kids and families in over 180 countries across the globe.

Lionsgate is releasing this My Little Pony movie in theaters nationwide on October 6, 2017, where it will square off against Warner Bros.' Blade Runner 2049 and 20th Century Fox's The Mountain Between Us. Jaysson Thiessen, who has been a supervising director on over 100 episodes of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, is directing from a script by Rita Hsiao (Mulan, Toy Story 2), Joe Ballarini (Be Cool, Scooby Doo), Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Rainbow Rocks) and Michael Vogel (Transformers: Robots in Disguise). Take a look at the new trailer, poster and photos for My Little Pony: The Movie.