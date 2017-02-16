Fans still have another few years of Marvel's Phase 3 lineup, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5), Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7) and Thor: Ragnarok (November 3) hitting theaters this year, but many are already looking ahead to Phase 4. While the titles have not been announced yet, the studio has set three release dates for the year 2020 (May 1, July 10, November 6), which will represent the studio's first Phase 4 movies. There has been a rumor that Namor the Sub-Mariner may be one of those movies, which may actually be happening sooner than we think, if a new rumor is to be believed.

Reel News Hawaii reports that the "buzz around the island" is that two aquatic superheroes may be gearing up to shoot in Hawaii soon, Warner Bros.' Aquaman and Marvel's Namor the Sub-Mariner. Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed that Namor the Sub-Mariner is even happening, but, while promoting Captain America: Civil War, screenwriter Stephen McFeely stated that, out of all the Marvel characters who haven't been seen on the big screen so far, he'd like to see Namor the Sub-Mariner surface next. While that certainly isn't confirmation, it would be interesting to see two rival aquatic superheroes filming in Hawaii at the same time.

As for Aquaman, we know that filming will begin this summer, with filming to take place at Leavesden Studios in London and on location in Australia. There has also been talk of an Italy shoot this fall, but there hasn't been any talk of using Hawaii for this DC superhero project quite yet. Still, that doesn't mean a Hawaii shoot is out of the question, but until we get clarification from Warner Bros., consider this an unconfirmed rumor. Marvel COO Joe Quesada confirmed during a podcast appearance that Marvel Studios do have the rights to Namor the Sub-Mariner, although he wouldn't say whether or not the studio was developing a movie or a TV show around this character. Universal Pictures previously held the rights to Namor, with a rumor surfacing in 2014 that the studio was teaming up with Legendary for a Namor movie.

Namor was initially created by Bill Everett for an unreleased April 1939 issue of Motion Picture Funnies Weekly, making his official debut in Marvel Comics #1 in October 1939, the first comic book from Timely Comics, the early predecessor of Marvel Comics. Namor was the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis, and he possessed several super powers such as super speed, strength and the ability to fly. Throughout Marvel history, Namor has been a part of several superhero groups like The Avengers, Fantastic Four, The Invaders, The Defenders and the X-Men.

During the Golden Age of comics, Sub-Mariner was one of Timely's top three characters, along with Captain America and the original Human Torch. Even if this rumor about a new Sub-Mariner movie is true, it's unclear if the studio has a writer or director attached. It's possible that this Namor project could be a new television series for Netflix, but that hasn't been confirmed either. The same outlet, Reel News Hawaii, also recently reported that Marvel's Inhumans TV series is shooting in Hawaii, but that report, and this Namor report, have yet to be confirmed. It's possible that this project has been developed entirely in secret for quite some time, with the studio just waiting for the right moment to announce Namor, or perhaps Reel News has the projects confused. While we wait for any official details from Marvel, take a look at these tweets from Reel News Hawaii about Namor and Inhumans reportedly shooting in Hawaii.

There's buzz around the island that two rival productions could be swimming on our waters. "Aquaman" & "Submariner". Fingers crossed! pic.twitter.com/1WLbZkWJAN — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) February 15, 2017