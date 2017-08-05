The government is seeking to build it's own Guardians of the Galaxy team, and one 9-year-old really wants in on the action! It was reported last week that NASA is taking applications for a "planetary protection officer" and the response has been overwhelming to say the least. The 6-figure earning position inspired a fourth grader from New Jersey to apply for the position and NASA took time out of their day from serious business to personally respond to the fourth grader's application. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is looking for someone with secret security clearance to make sure that no aliens harm the planet. The candidate will be "responsible for the leadership of NASA's planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASA's space flight missions."

Of all of the applications that NASA has been receiving, 9-year old Jack Davis' stood out from the pack. NASA revealed Davis' pencil written application in a recent post on their website and it's truly an inspiring read. The 9-year old believes that although he's young, he would be a good fit for the position because his older sister often compares him to an alien. Davis went on to say that he has seen a lot of alien and space movies and hopes to watch Men in Black soon to fully prepare himself for the planetary defender position.

Davis' application was brought to the attention of NASA's planetary science director Jim Green who took the time to read and respond to the application. In his letter responding to Davis, Green said, "We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!" It certainly looks like 9-year old Davis has most of the qualifications necessary to start the job right away and might just need some extra training to get up to speed for the position.

NASA is still going over all of the applications as no official candidate has been chosen just yet. NASA is seeking candidates that have "advanced knowledge of Planetary Protection, experience overseeing nationally significant space programs and have demonstrated skills in diplomacy that resulted in win-win solutions during extremely difficult and complex multilateral discussions," which is something that the fourth grader is probably used to since his older sister compares him to an alien all of the time in addition to just every day, normal life for a fourth grader.

The planetary protection position is expected to last 3 years, but could be extended up to 5 years with a possible promotion. At this time, there is currently only one similar position like this in the world and it's through the European Space Agency, so this is the first American job of its kind and it has risen in popularity since the job posting was initially released earlier this week. 9-year old Jack Davis just set the bar pretty high, so take notes from his application before attempting to apply. You can see Davis' application and his response letter from NASA below. Let's hope he's able to save us all if an alien attack really does happen.