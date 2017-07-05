A NASA scientist has come to the conclusion that our reality is an elaborate hologram created by an alien race. Dr. Rich Terrile, the director of the Center for Evolutionary Computation and Automated Design at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has said that we can all be the creation of a cosmic computer programmer as opposed to a God. The theory is backed by other scientists, but also has its detractors as well. Maybe as the late Bill Hicks said "we're all one consciousness experiencing itself subjectively, there is no such thing as death, life is only a dream, and we are the imagination of ourselves" is true.

In addition to NASA's Dr. Rich Terrile, Nick Bostrom, a professor of philosophy at Oxford University and the director of the Future of Humanity Institute shares the same theory. Bostrom has given many lectures of the Simulation Theory where he states that we may be living in a world made up of a digital reality, sort of like the one in the Matrix. Dr. Terrile has given many interviews, one of which with Vice News and has also done talks on the theory using quantum physics to back up his claims. Dr. Terrile explains.

"In quantum mechanics, particles do not have a definite state unless they're being observed. Many theorists have spent a lot of time trying to figure out how you explain this. One explanation is that we're living within a simulation, weeing what we need to see when we need to see it."

Dr. Terrile went on to talk about the rate of technology expansion and how that comes into play with superior beings controlling our reality. He says this.

"Right now the fastest NASA supercomputers are cranking at about double the speed of the human brain... If you make a simple calculation using Moore's Law (which roughly claims that computers double in power every two years), you'll find that these supercomputers, inside of a decade, will have the ability to compute an entire lifetime of 80 years, including every thought ever conceived in that lifetime in the span of a month."

The idea is further discussed in greater detail in a book called Simulacra and Simulation by Jean Baudrillard, which questions our reality even further. Baudrillard is French sociologist, philosopher, and cultural theorist who wrote the book way back in 1994, but it isn't until recently that the theory has started to take foot.

Though more and more professionals from the scientific community are starting to recognize the theory, there are many who dispute the theory. Professor Peter Millican, who is also from the philosophy department at Oxford argues against it by simply stating "The theory seems to be based on the assumption that "superminds" would do things in much the same way as we could do them." Which brings up a good point, if the aliens are so advanced, how are we figuring this out now? But the answer may be revealed in a rapidly moving world of technology.

Just because some professional scientists and people at NASA are entertaining the thought that we may be living in an advanced alien created hologram doesn't make it true, but it sure is interesting to think about. Are aliens controlling what you read and what you eat for breakfast? Are some rogue aliens making the Matrix movies as a way to enlighten the "human" race? Or are we just a giant Sims game for the Aliens? We may never know, but technology certainly is catching up and our cultures are moving at new speeds trying to figure out human existence, which may in fact just lead us into out own realities.