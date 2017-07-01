Get ready for Netflix to turn Comic-con Upside Down! Whether you're chasing fairies in the world of Bright or tearing a page out of Death Note, team up with The Defenders and immerse yourself into our worlds. The Netflix streaming service has released new Comic-Con trailers for Stranger Things, Bright, Death Note and The Defenders, along with details about the Netflix activities and panels that will take place at San Diego Comic-Con next month. The hub of this activity is at the Netflix booth on the convention floor, which fans can visit throughout the con from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23.

The Netflix booth (#3729), found on the convention floor, will give fans an interactive brand experience where they will be surrounded by 360 Degrees of Netflix originals. The booth will feature exclusive content, the latest information regarding cast appearances and giveaways. Fans are also invited to step into the world of Netflix at The Netflix Experience, located at the Hilton Gaslamp, which will include sneak peeks of upcoming originals, exclusive giveaways, and more! Visit the virtual reality Upside Down with Stranger Things, get immersed into the world of Bright, and dive into the streets of New York with Marvel's The Defenders. Come by Thursday, Friday or Saturday between 11:00am - 8:00pm, and Sunday between 11:00am - 3:00pm.

The first Netflix Comic-Con panel will be on Thursday, July 20 at 3:15 PM in Hall H, where the streaming service will showcase the Netflix Films Bright and Death Note. Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have co-existed since the beginning of time, this action-packed and completely original film Bright will make for a must-see panel with stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez and David Ayer, featuring exclusive footage and Q&A. Attendees will also be treated to a first-look at the edgy thriller, Death Note, based on the Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. Cast and filmmakers will debut footage and discuss the project's transition from graphic novel to film.

On Thursday, July 20 at 10:00pm in The Horton Grand Theater, Netflix presents a surprise screening of an upcoming original film. Fans are invited to the Convention Center lobby before the screening for interactive activities that include costume and prop displays, interactive activities and autograph signings. Visit the Netflix booth on the convention floor to learn more! Since Death Note is slated to debut on the Netflix streaming service on August 25, and Bright will debut sometime this December, it's possible that it could be one of these movies, or something else entirely like Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo's Wheelman, which is slated for release sometime this year on the Netflix streaming service.

On Friday, July 21 at 5:15pm in Hall H, Netflix will bring Marvel's The Defenders to Comic-Con. Daredevil. Jessica Jones. Luke Cage. Iron Fist. Four iconic super heroes. One stage. Nuff Said! Join Jeph Loeb and surprise guests of the highly-anticipated Netflix original series Marvel's The Defenders as they band together for a panel you do not want to miss! Be the first to get an exclusive look into the super hero team-up that everyone is talking about before its August 18th global launch on Netflix. Then on Saturday, July 22, at 3 PM in Hall H, Netflix will close out its Comic-Con with a Stranger Things Season 2 panel. Netflix invites fans to join the cast and creators of the pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things, to view never-before-seen footage from the second season that picks up in the chaotic aftermath of Will Beyer's return to a world that will never be the same. Take a look at the Comic-Con trailers for Death Note, Bright, The Defenders and Stranger Things below.