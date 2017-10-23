After picking up the rights to the upcoming novel Nevermoor last year, 20th Century Fox is moving forward with the movie adaptation. The studio has brought on filmmaker Drew Goddard to write the screenplay adaptation for Nevermoor while also serving as a producer. The filmmaker does have a number of directing credits to his name, such as Cabin in the Woods, but there is no indication that he will be the director of this new adaptation.

The fantasy book, entitled Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow, will be published on October 31, from Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, with the children's fantasy novel already selling translation rights in 27 countries. The book marks the novel debut for author Jessica Townsend. Here's the official description of the upcoming book below.

"Morrigan Crow is cursed. Having been born on Eventide, the unluckiest day for any child to be born, she's blamed for all local misfortunes, from hailstorms to heart attacks, and, worst of all, the curse means that Morrigan is doomed to die at midnight on her eleventh birthday. But as Morrigan awaits her fate, a strange and remarkable man named Jupiter North appears. Chased by black-smoke hounds and shadowy hunters on horseback, he whisks her away into the safety of a secret, magical city called Nevermoor. It's then that Morrigan discovers Jupiter has chosen her to contend for a place in the city's most prestigious organization: the Wundrous Society. In order to join, she must compete in four difficult and dangerous trials against hundreds of other children, each boasting an extraordinary talent that sets them apart-an extraordinary talent that Morrigan insists she does not have. To stay in the safety of Nevermoor for good, Morrigan will need to find a way to pass the tests-or she'll have to leave the city to confront her deadly fate."

20th Century Fox hasn't set aside a release date for this fantasy adaptation, but it's certainly on its way, and if this book becomes the next publishing sensation, the studio can always put it on the fast track to capitalize on the book's success. Universal did just that with their adaptation of The Girl On the Train, which started production less than a year after the novel debuted on the shelves. Then again, a fantasy movie of this size and scope will likely take some time to figure out all of the logistics, but the studio has taken the first important step by securing a talented screenwriter to adapt the material.

Drew Goddard has become one of 20th Century Fox's go-to filmmakers, writing the screenplay adaptation for Ridley Scott's The Martian, while also writing the script for the studio's upcoming X-Force movie. He is also in pre-production on another movie for 20th Century Fox, entitled Bad Times at the El Royale, which he is writing and directing, and will also reunite him with Cabin in the Woods star Chris Hemsworth along with Jeff Bridges and Cailee Spaeny. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Nevermoor today, and hoepfully we'll hear more soon on this project.