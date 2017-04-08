Too much Batman is never a bad thing, right? Well, you Batfans might change your tune if what's rumored to be true actually happens. It appears that DC Films and Warner Bros. are gearing up to release 4 new movies set in Gotham and revolving around the character of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman. If this is true, no wonder Ben Affleck has been trying to get out of his contract.

As the DCEU now stands, Batman has clocked more screen time than any other character, even Superman. While he sat out the inaugural Man of Steel, he was a featured player in Batman v Superman, is the team leader in this November's Justice League, is rumored to have a cameo in the standalone Wonder Woman movie, and showed up for some decent screen time in Suicide Squad. Now, he has his own movie on the horizon, to be directed by Matt Reeves. And that movie, called The Batman, sounds like it is just the tip of the iceberg for the Dark Knight.

Batman is arguably the most popular character in the DC canon. And Warner Bros. will never relinquish the rights to their vigilante superhero. Though he had appeared in movies and TV before, 1989's Batman, directed by Tim Burton, ushered in a new era of superhero movies. And paved the way for the modern genre. The studio has kept Bats healthy and employed ever since, even as the DC universe's popularity has risen and fallen, and sure, there were some lulls.

But that lull is definitely over, and DC Films is bound and determined to have a cinematic universe that is on par with what Marvel is doing over at Disney. Even though the first few movies in the DCEU were a little less than well received, Warner Bros. is forging ahead in a big way. And that means they will remain in the Batman business for the foreseeable future.

This latest rumor comes from a Reddit forum called DCEU Leaks. And it claims that Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops for Batman's 80th anniversary in 2019. Here are the plans listed by the site, which have in no way been verified by anyone working at Warner Bros. or DC Films.

The plan for 2019 is to release four Batman related films. Gotham City Sirens around Valentine's Day weekend, Nightwing on Memorial Day weekend, Batgirl in August and The Batman in November. The studio is doing this to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Batman. The Batman film will still have Deathstroke but not as a main villain. Matt Reeves wants to do a larger scale Batman film that will include the Bat family as well as most of Batman's rogues. In addition, two Batman animated films are also planned for 2019. One will be an adaptation of The Long Halloween. Grant Wilson might be the villain for the Nightwing solo film. He is hired by Roland Desmond to take out all the mob bosses in Bludhaven. Suicide Squad 2 or Dark Universe will most likely be taking Aquaman's previous release date. Mel Gibson is no longer the front runner to direct the Suicide Squad sequel. Jaume Collet-Serra and Ruben Fleischer are now the top candidates. The script is currently being written with a story pitch given by Ayer. Killer Frost will be the new female lead to replace Harley Quinn. The Dark Universe script is going through final rewrites. Guillermo Del Toro's old treatment was used as a base and was rewritten to connect to the universe. If Liman is ready, filming could start as early as summer. Four movies are also planned for 2020. Warner Bros wants to do two low budget/smaller scale films and two big budget/larger scale films per year. Jonathan Levine is in talks to direct The Flash. The film will most likely release in 2020. Matthew Vaughn will most likely write the Man of Steel sequel if he takes on the directional duties."

This all sounds insane, right? Apparently Warner Bros. and DC Films are in a made rush to makeup time for what has happened over on the MCU side of superhero things. It isn't stated, but it sounds like Ben Affleck could be making an appearance in all four Gotham related movies, even if it is just for a few extended scenes, or a tiny cameo. But will audiences get tired of all the Batman related movies coming their way all at once? Who knows.

As of now, none of the previously announced DC Comics adaptations are ready to go except Aquaman, which shoots later this year under James Wan. The Flash standalone movie is stalled, there is no word on Cyborg, and The Batman can't shoot until 2018 with Matt Reeves focused on launching his sequel War for the Planet of the Apes throughout the rest of this year. Even if the above stated facts are true, it is almost too ambitious, and DC has not been able to pull off such an ambitious marquee yet.